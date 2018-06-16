Honoring the dads away from home

THAT TIME of the year has come again, wherein we celebrate the lives of the pillars of our homes—our dads. Our fathers are in for endless surprises again, while we share in the happiness of our fathers’ efforts, sacrifices and love for us.

While Father’s Day is easily one of the happiest celebrations for some, most families do not experience the same luxury of having their fathers with them on this special day. Fathers who are working abroad–in the military, or away from home in general–need much appreciation because the time being spent away from their loved ones must be reciprocated with much endearing appreciation. The unfilled spaces among family members who have fathers working away from home widen once these gaps are emptied of the family’s warm love and effort.

Perhaps, you have been wondering what you can do to express affection to your father who is currently miles away from you, working hard to give you the best life he could offer. We got you covered, as we have here some tips to honor and celebrate the awesomeness of your dad!

Make a video-greeting surprise. In the vast array of technological applications that can help you make creative videos, produce a short and simple video that you can send to your father working away from home. A simple greeting and message in a video will surely warm his heart and make him remember your presence even if he’s far away. If you are feeling kind of extra, you can include some video clips of you and your family members singing to your father’s favorite songs or dancing to his favorite tune! All these can make your father jive in his office or working space, even he’s thousands of miles away from you. This virtual gesture of expressing your love to your father can still not be replaced by personally spending time with him. But even time, place and continents apart, you still have a million creative ways to show your love for him.

Write your dad a poem. Remember how women frequently like handwritten love letters? Well, you can also write a love letter for your dad but, this time, challenge yourself to dedicate him a poem. The traditional ways of expressing affection to your loved ones are much heartfelt. In writing one, a three-paragraphed poem describing your love to your father can do. You can unleash your most creative thoughts in expressing your love for him. Remember, it's not everyday you get to write something for your father. Even if you feel like you can't write one, this can be a little challenge for you to make one for him.

Create a playlist track for your dad. Music has been much a part of life, some times, it's someone's way of life; Make a playlist track for your dad and include all his favorite songs in the record. You can also include songs that are your mom's favorites, so he can remember his wife even he's away from home. Think of a special title that you can name to the soundtrack and send this playlist to your dad! This playlist will make him feel at home and near to his loved ones through the songs that made up his younger years.

Send your dad a package of all his favorite goodies. Your father may be a thousand miles away, and he surely misses all the goodies he likes to spoil himself back home. This Father's Day gives you the time to send your dad his favorite goodies. Whether it's his favorite snack, drink, books or tie, try arranging a package of all his favorite things that you can send to him. Also, your father might be missing out on new snacks or drinks from your hometown, perhaps, you can send some for him to try so he won't feel that he's been left out! This package will surely make him remember of all his favorite things at home and won't make him sad because it's you have arranged everything for him.

Plan a simple Father's Day celebration at home. Even without your father's presence at home, you can still plan and prepare a father's day celebration for him. Hone up your cooking skills by preparing his favorite dishes. You can also order his favorite dessert and arrange everything simply on your dining table. Set up decorations in your dining area, take photos and directly send these to him! This simple celebration at home can make your father feel that he is remembered on his special day.

Working away from your family has always been a battle for most Filipinos. Many workers are sent abroad to earn savings for their families to sustain their basic necessities and to support their children’s education. Most workers also experience a hard time coming home–may it be due to stricter regulations of the companies they are working in, the load of work they cannot leave or financial struggles they may face with however, it is not too late for family members left at home to make special plans for their father who is working abroad. Little do we realize that these simple gestures of appreciation for our fathers make them feel remembered at home, even working from afar.

Making your dad feel special on Father’s Day does not have to cost a thing. Whether you have a planned or tight budget for this celebration, it does not tell how much it will cost to express your appreciation for your father. Your dad may be with or without you today, but there are countless ways that you can do to express your appreciation and love for him. Remember that the most little gestures and efforts that you can make are what mostly stays in the heart, so make sure to make your father feel the most special today.