Hong Kong businessmen eye opportunities in Philippines

An 11-man business delegation from Hong Kong has visited the Philippines to explore trade and investment opportunities in the country.

The Board of Investments (BOI) said last Friday that the visiting businessmen from Hong Kong eye opportunities in sectors of agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and infrastructure.

Executive Director Margaret Fong of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council led the business mission.

The Department of Trade and Industry provided information to the delegation on the business environment in the Philippines.

It was also noted that the Philippines and Hong Kong can further strengthen economic ties through the recently signed Asean-Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement.

Prior to the meeting with the BOI, the business delegation also met with officials of Export Marketing Bureau and Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

According to the BOI, Hong Kong remains one of the strongest investment sources for the Philippines this year.

Investment inflows from Hong Kong investors in January to September 2017 surged 107.1 percent to P1.52 billion, from P732.2 million in the same period last year.