Honda unveils three new variants for peace of mind, comfort and reliability, and productivity

With its pursuit to provide peace of mind, comfort & reliability, and productivity to its Filipino customers, Honda Philippines, Inc. has added new models in its line-up: Honda EU22i generator, Honda UMK425T brush cutter, and two new Honda GX Cyclone Engines – the GX160T2 QC1 and GX390T2 QC1. These are designed to help people cope with their daily activities both at home and on the road, enabling them to build a better world with a strong foundation for the future.

With the current administration pushing for increase in local productivity, building more roads and structures, and positioning the nation to be at par with the rest of the world, Filipinos these days cannot afford to be slowed down by delays in the tasks that they need to accomplish. The Filipino working class needs world quality products to help the nation become more globally-competitive. This is where Honda Power Products, with its new model line-up, comes in.

Efficiency and reliability will always be the two benchmarks of Honda Power Products and these are exactly what the EU22i Generator has. Through this new generator, Filipinos would not have to be bogged down by power outages through their own source of energy that is readily accessible anytime, anywhere, specifically during typhoons and thunderstorms that the country normally experiences. It is built to last too with a reinforced recoil rope guard for ease of use and durability. Most importantly, since it runs silently with an additional 200 watts of power, Filipinos will be assured to have peace of mind every single time they use it.

Whether they are out on the road for a camping trip with their families or trying to complete a big presentation in the middle of a power outage, the EU22i gives the market the opportunity to accomplish bigger and better things anytime, anywhere.

Honda Power Products is also providing Filipinos the convenience they deserve in taking care of their respective domains at home with the introduction of the UMK425T brush cutter. With its patented “Tap & Go” functionality, this new brush cutter has made it possible for people to manage and maintain their own lawns and gardens without interruptions. Honda knows the inconvenience its valued customers experience to manually change the nylon blades on their old brush cutters, under the sweltering heat of the sun. With this new product, Honda managed to fix that common issue with its “Tap & Go” feature that basically automates the nylon replacement. With the UMK425T’s easy to use controls, compact design, and fuel efficiency, Filipinos will no longer find cutting weeds a chore. It is lightweight too, offering everyone the chance to have comfort and reliability at their disposal whenever they pick up Honda’s latest solution for their lawn & garden maintenance needs.

Honda also takes pride in being a reliable partner with the proven technology to help the Filipino build the strong foundations of a better tomorrow. Honda also introduced its two new Honda GX Cyclone engines (GX160T2 QC1 and GX390T2 QC2) that will further improve the capabilities of its already fantastic lineup of construction engines.

Laying a path for increased productivity, the two new GX Cyclone engines allow people in the construction industry to work on their projects without the worry of equipment breaking down because of a faulty construction engine. With the new GX Cyclone engines’ improved mounting capability, 3x more dust resistance than the previous models, the flow of any construction project should now be faster, easier, and more productive than it has ever been before.

Year after year, Honda Power Products always pushes its limits to help improve the lives of its consumers. This 2018, that mindset remains the same with the introduction of Honda’s three new variants. As the country pushes for bigger and better things, Honda will never stop in innovating for people as it enables each Filipino to do his part in helping the country achieve the goals that its leaders have set. Helping people get things done will always be the core of Honda Power Products – ultimately building an ecosystem where the brand’s representatives and customers alike will continue to fulfill Honda’s “3 Joys:” Joy of Buying, Joy of Selling, and Joy of Creating.