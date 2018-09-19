Honda HR-V showcases its dynamics and technology

THE new Honda HR-V is packed with numerous enhancements—definitely not only about form factor, but it also offers outstanding driving dynamics. It has been three years since this compact SUV impressed us when we subjected it to an extensive media test drive.

This time, Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) wanted to prove to us once again that the new HR-V still holds that kind of driving hallmarks, and now possessing enhanced looks inside and out. Picking up from where we left off, the recently concluded media test drive event was made more compelling and challenging.

Aside from the usual long highway stretch, this time there were more difficult terrains to tackle, mainly to showcase the vehicle’s impressive handling.

Assigned to test was the 1.8 E CVT variant. It was a perfect opportunity to try-out the model tailored for the mainstream market. Aside from the numerous aesthetic upgrades, we like the new headlamps upgrade from halogen to full LED with integrated Daytime Running Lights (DRL), as well as the new set of LED guide-type tail lamps for better illumination. Off course, the fresh set of 17-inch two-toned alloy wheels wrapped in 215/55 R17 series rubbers also added to the form.

As soon as we took off, we felt the comfort level and generous space from the previous model, as expected. Whether you’re a front or rear passenger, there was enough room to slack around.

For the most part, the cabin layout is the same except for the small details and the upgraded seven-inch touchscreen infotainment which offers better connectivity functions to both Android and Apple smartphones. Cruising the Cavite provincial highways was smooth and steady thanks to the superb noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) insulation.

Quietness inside the cabin even became more evident when we reached the winding roads going to Hamilo Coast. The only noise we heard was the engine grunt on higher engine revs. The coupe-like cockpit layout coming from the high center console was still engaging as ever with good driving vantage point.

Behind-the-wheel, the feel of response coming from the same 1.8 liter i-VTEC engine mated to a CVT transmission with Earth Dreams Technology still provided the same smooth and steady acceleration. Shifting was seamless until you pull it down to sport mode where throttle response becomes more aggressive —maintaining higher rev ranges for optimum output. Meantime, the chunky steering wheel’s paddle shifter also engages real-time whenever you feel bypassing the gear selection.

While traversing the tight winding path of Canyon woods road in Batangas, the vehicle started manifesting its excellent handling going through tight bends. Shifting to Sport mode was necessary to try its 172 N-m of maximum torque to address the ascending terrain. Just when we thought that was it, entering the notorious Tagaytay-Talisay zigzags even heightened the group’s enthusiasm.

Imagine passing through a constricted road with rally-like difficulty level of twisting paths and not to mention, the constant ascents. But it was during this situation when we really took advantage of the compact SUV’s vehicle stability assist (VSA). The feature aided in controlling the electronic steering, and made it more responsive and accurate while tackling those challenging curves. Likewise, operating the paddle shifters became absolutely handy during engine braking and acceleration. Also, allowing the powertrain to stay within the optimum rev range produced the maximum torque needed to climb those difficult ascents.

After conquering those notorious roads, most of us agreed that the New HR-V was in fact, capable of demonstrating superb handling and control whenever it’s needed.