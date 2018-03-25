Home of Hope recovery center for drug victims opens in Cebu

A Catholic Church-based drop-in center for people struggling with substance abuse has opened in Cebu City recently.

The Home of Hope of Saint Camillus will offer immediate access to people and families needing support, especially the poor.

The center augments the ongoing community-based drug-rehabilitation program of the Cebu archdiocese and the Dilaab Foundation with the help of various local government agencies.

Fr. Dan Cancino of the Camillian Philippine Province, who will run the center, said the facility also offers services to people with HIV, sexually transmitted infections, mental illness and other health problems.

“This is a home where people can find hope and the real value of life,” Cancino, who is also the executive secretary of the bishops’ Commission on Health Care, told Radio Veritas.

“This Home of Hope offers health promotion, medical and surgical, psychospiritual and social services,” he said.

The center was opened with a simple ceremony led by Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Oscar Florencio.

It’s a “network of services,” the priest added, based on collaborative partnerships with the government and non-governmental agencies.

“This also affirms that we in the Church value life, and we stand firm in the power of God’s love to transform, and we will not give up on our brothers and sisters who really want to change,” Cancino said.

‘Mercy ministry’ vs drug problem

From helping the families of victims of drug-related killings, the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan has widened its “Ministry of Mercy” to address the drug problem in Pangasinan province.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas said it is going to be a “wider and more focused” program on the pastoral aspects of drug dependence, sale and abuse.

Three interrelated approaches, namely, education and prevention, community-based rehabilitation and pastoral, the prelate said, will help address the “socio-pastoral” problems of families of victims of extrajudicial killings.

“We have a duty from the Lord to take care of the least of our brethren, and we will be judged at the sunset of life by what we did to the least of our brethren,” Villegas said.

To prepare the parishes for the program, the archdiocese will also hold a seminar workshop for the “ministers of mercy” on April 5 at the Lay Formation Center in Dagupan City.

Last year the archdiocese opened the ministry of mercy to respond pastorally to the drug problem and the alarming cases of summary executions in the past two years. The ministry also offers sanctuary and protection to those willing to testify against cases of extrajudicial killings in the country.

In October 2017 Villegas said several members of the police, who expressed willingness to “expose all” that they know about extra-judicial killings, have sought the protection of the Church.

While not tolerating those involved in illegal drugs, he said the ministry of mercy also serves those who need the hospitality of the Church.