Holy Week reflection in Santiago City

The faithful may want to try new sites for quiet time and space for prayer, reflection or retreat during the Holy Week.

Santiago City in Isabela province in the north offers some interesting places for such purposes.

The Calvary Hills and the Chapel of Transfiguration at Dariuk Hills, Balintokatok, a pilgrimage site every Holy Week, has life-sized Stations of the Cross from the foot of the hill to its peak.

There is also the 80-feet-high statue of Christ—a crimson-caped version of Brazil’s most famous landmark, Christ the Redeemer—in the “Dambana” (altar) at the peak of a hill.

The statue is at the end of a trail from Punta Amelita Garden Resort, a nature haven 15 minutes away from Santiago City.

Nestled in a valley ringed by verdant mountains, with fresh water springs feeding a fertile plateau, the resort has a chapel dedicated to Our Lady of Manaoag.

The resort, named after Amelita Sison-Navarro, Santiago’s mayor for three terms, was the family’s former 37-hectare pastureland that was converted into a world-class destination.

It is ideal for religious retreats and reflections, vacations, seminars, socials, conferences, conferences, field trips, honeymoons, ecotourism and nature adventures. It can sleep 120 guests (from deluxe to standard rooms, dormitories, picnic huts or a tree house) and accommodate up to 500 people for events.

Guests can have their Holy Week reflection and commune with nature away from the hustle and bustle of the city with all the conveniences of urban amenities—from air-conditioned rooms, hot and cold showers, to Wi-fi and five-star cuisine.

Santiago City also offers Holy Week guests the following attractions: Museo de Pattaradday on Turingan Street that houses ethnic artifacts, Chinese porcelain and antique furniture; Balay na Santiago, city museum, art center and library that houses ethnic and heirloom artifacts; Timpuyog Village, a cluster of houses typical of the indigenous people of the region; and Santiago Concrete Water Tank turned into the Philippines’s Tallest Mural and a City Heritage Treasure, among others.