Hog-sector output falls as Filipinos eat less pork

Purchase of pork products this holiday season may not be able to drive the local hog sector’s production to reach its year-end volume target, as demand seemed to be lower than usual, resulting in a lower year-on-year total output growth.

Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines Inc. (ProPork) President Edwin G. Chen said total hog output this year could settle 10 percent below their target volume of 2.4 million metric tons (MMT), or only about 2.16 MMT.

This would mean that hog output this year may fall by 3.18 percent, from last year’s record-high production of 2.231 MMT.

“Based on the current demand, we find that the year-end estimate of 2.4 MMT might not be achievable. We might end the year 10 percent below the target,” Chen told the BusinessMirror. “You do not see the bull run like in the last Christmas season.”

In an earlier interview with the BusinessMirror, Chen said local hog production for 2017 could expand by 9 percent to 2.4 MMT on the back of higher pork prices.

“More farmers are coming back into production because of better prices,” he said. “Usually, if you have better prices, it will really encourage people to invest.”

Chen also said the higher volume of pork imports this year competed with the market supplied by the local production.

Data from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) obtained by the BusinessMirror showed that meat imports from January to September reached 510,777.572 metric tons (MT), 7.72 percent higher than the 474,163.290 MT recorded last year.

Data from the BAI also showed that the bulk of meat imports during the nine-month period were pork, which accounted for 44.05 percent of the total volume. Pork imports reached 225,004.56 MT, 9.92 percent higher than last year’s record.

On the other hand, the ProPork official said he expects 2018 as a “very good” year for the hog sector, “but not as good as 2017.”

Chen explained that the local sector is facing challenges next year, including the increasing prices of raw materials and the possible impact of the recently passed tax-reform law on their overall cost of production. “We have concerns with rising raw-material cost, such as wheat and soya bean meals,” he said.

“We also have concerns with the effects of the tax-reform program on the projected rising fuel cost due to the excise tax on diesel,” he added.

However, Chen noted that, despite the possible setbacks, the hog sector would still grow next year, as some players are expected to pour in investments to upgrade their facilities.

“We foresee that there will be a continued expansion in the industry and more and more [players are] going for modern houses and technology,” he said.

Chen earlier said that they expect the hog sector to sustain a 5-percent to 10-percent annual growth in the following years, driven by higher purchasing power. “Our economy is growing at 6.5 percent and, if that continues, then the requirement for protein will also increase year-on-year,” he said. Latest report from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that hog output from January to September reached 1.615 MMT, slightly higher than the 1.599 MMT recorded volume of production during the same period last year.

“The 0.91-percent increase in hog production was attributed to higher demand from meat processors in Ilocos region and Central Visayas,” the PSA said.

“Higher birth rates in commercial farms in Calabarzon and increases in the number of heads slaughtered in the slaughterhouses in CAR, Cagayan Valley, Northern Mindanao and Davao region also enhanced hog production,” the PSA added.

The PSA report showed that the hog output during the nine-month period was valued P171.151 billion at current prices, which was 13.52 percent higher than the recorded value of P150.756 billion last year.

Earlier this year, Chen disclosed that local hog producers, particularly those belonging to ProPork, are keen on expanding the country’s sow inventory by 100,000 heads annually to cut the farm-gate and retail price of pork. He added this is also a move that seeks to step up local production to meet the increasing protein requirement of Filipino consumers, particularly the youth. Chen explained that hog raisers are eyeing to increase the current sow inventory of 1.6 million heads to 2 million heads by 2020.

“We have to add sows to meet the pork requirement of the country. With the increase, the farm-gate price of pork would decline, making pork meat affordable to consumers,” he said.

Preliminary data from the PSA showed that the country’s total hog population as of October 1 stood at 13.013 million heads, 1.77 percent higher than the 12.787 million heads recorded inventory during the same period last year. The bulk of the swine inventory, or about 63.58 percent, was held by backyard farmers.

Swine population in backyard farms was pegged at 8.274 million heads, slightly higher than the 8.239 million heads than the recorded inventory a year ago.

The remaining inventory was held by commercial farms, which stood at 4.739 million heads. The figure is 4.20 percent higher than the recorded 4.548 million hog population in commercial farms last October 1, 2016.

Meanwhile, the country’s sow inventory as of July 1 stood at 1.7 million heads 1.32 percent higher than the 2016 level of 1.67 million heads.

An earlier report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that the country’s pork output next year could reach 1.635 MMT, 3.15 percent higher than the projected output of 1.585 MMT for this year.

In its report, titled “Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade,” the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) attributed the increase in output to the improvement in the purchasing power of Filipinos.

“Robust consumer demand for pork will also boost output in Russia, the Philippines and Mexico,” the USDA-FAS said in its report published in October.

Local pork demand next year is forecasted to grow by 4.63 percent to 1.919 MMT, from the estimated 1.834 MMT this year, according to the USDA.

The USDA-FAS said imports would fill the gap in local pork supply next year. In 2018, pork imports may expand by 14 percent to 285,000 MT, from the projected 250,000 MT this year, according to USDA data.

“Global exports are forecast nearly 3 percent higher in 2018 driven by strong demand from Mexico, the Philippines and South America [Argentina, Chile and Colombia], where competitive prices support gains in per-capita consumption,” the report read. Data from the USDA showed that global pork exports next year could reach 8.484 MMT, 2.58 percent higher than the 8.271 MMT that would be traded this year.