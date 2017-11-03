Hog raisers thumb down higher meat inspection fees

Hog raisers belonging to the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (ProPork) are opposing the government’s plan to increase meat-inspection fees, as this could result in higher pork prices.

ProPork President Edwin G. Chen told the BusinessMirror that the proposal of the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) to increase its antemortem and postmortem fees will only burden consumers. “There is no reason for this rate hike. They cannot use inflation as a reason for it,” Chen said in an interview.

“They will only burden the consuming public and accelerate inflation. There is no justification for the rate hikes. For what they will use the money?” he said.

ProPork made the statement a few days after the October 30 deadline for comments and suggestions for the proposed rate hikes, as indicated in the NMIS web site, had lapsed.

Chen said they were not notified by the NMIS of a proposal to increase the agency’s fees and charges. He added that they only learn about it from other industry players on November 1.

“We are asking for a public consultation so we can have a dialogue,” he said. “The increase should be justified; it should not be arbitrary. That is why there is a need for consultation.”

Chen said his group will submit their formal position paper about the matter to the NMIS “as soon as possible.”

A draft administrative circular was published recently on the NMIS web site which seeks to update and adjust the agency’s and the local government units’ 1993 rates for ante- and postmortem fees “at par with the country’s current economic status.”

“There is a need to increase the rates of fees and charges for rendered services by the government to update the agency’s schedule of fees and charges prescribed under Department of Agriculture Administrative Order (AO) 13 in order to keep pace with the changes in economic conditions,” the draft AC read.

“Equity requires that persons receiving or benefitting from rendered services of the government share the cost of providing such services,” the draft AC added.

The draft AC noted that, under the Agreement on the Implementation of sanitary and phytosanitary measures of the World Trade Organization, the government “can charge fees for control, inspection and approval procedures as long as these are not higher than the actual costs of the service.”

The draft AC also justified that the NMIS is allowed to hike its fees and charges under the Office of the President AO 31, series of 2012.

Under the proposed rate hikes, antemortem fees for the following animals shall increase accordingly: P50 per head, from P5 for cattle, carabao, buffalo and horse; P30 per head, from P3 for sow, boar and finishers with 31 kilograms and above live weight; fees for goat, sheep and deer will go up to P15 per head, from P1.50; and for poultry, P1.50 per head, from P0.15.

The draft AC also stipulated that the NMIS will charge antemortem fees for crocodile and ostrich at P30 per head, while P1.50 per head shall be charged for rabbit, duck, geese, turkey, pigeon and quail.

The fee for weanlings and sucklings (lechon) with live weight of 30 kg and below will be at P15 per head.

Under the proposed hike, Chen said the industry will have to pay a total of P485 million every month for antemortem and postmortem fees, which is significantly higher than the P48.5 million hog raisers are currently paying.

Sought for comment, NMIS Executive Director Ernesto S. Gonzales told the BusinessMirror that he was not aware of the proposal and that he would look into it.

“I will still have to study it,” Gonzales said, adding that he is open to having a dialogue with local hog raisers and poultry growers.