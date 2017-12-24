HMR Auto Auctions sells more than 150 secondhand cars in year-end deal

FULL service asset-management solutions provider HMR Auction House said t it surpassed expectations for its first anniversary live bidding event, selling over 150 preloved vehicles at its facility in Muntinlupa City.

“It’s a very successful anniversary. We exceeded actually the [initial sales] projection,” HMR Auctions Branch Manager Jaye Carreon told the BusinessMirror without citing exact figures.

“It’s really a milestone for HMR. Since we started just December last year setting it up here at [Km 21 East Service Road, South Superhighway] Sucat, we’re very happy [with the results]. We’re looking forward that it’s going to be more years [of success] for our firm,” she said. HMR Auto Auctions is aimed at meeting the growing demand within the local market for an efficient, open and affordable method of bidding quality pre-owned motor vehicles.

Prior to this anniversary bidding of cars, viewing days were open to the public, where all vehicles were thoroughly inspected and tested to gain confidence of the bidders.

On the day itself, over 300 individuals and dealers from Metro Manila and some parts of the country came to HMR Auto Auction for a bargain of around 200 premium brand models, ranging from compacts, sedans, sport-utility vehicles, trucks and pick-ups.

The bidding was administered by the company’s competent auctioneers Garreth Domb and Samuel Powell.

They were joined by celebrity guest auctioneer James Deakin, host of of CNN Philippines show Service Road.

De4akin said live bidding like this has always been exciting as everyone can see, hear and feel the vehicle in action while they bid.

“[It’s a] very nice [experience]. There’s a lot of energy,” said Deakin, who graced the event for the second time.

“It’s a fun way to buy a car. You can really get a bargain if you happen to just fall into the right one,” he added.

More than the excitement, the live auction is transparent because the consignors or sellers can see the accurate market value of their sold vehicles.

“We’re not hiding anything. This is the market [price]. They will check how much the buyers want to pay for their offered second-hand units,” Carreon said.

Established over 23 years ago, HMR Auctions assists clients requiring liquidation of their obsolete vehicles.

It pioneered live auctions for general merchandise, consumer goods, as well as industrial plant and heavy equipment.

The company then branched out into auto auctions, particularly passenger vehicles, late last year. Since then, it has sold over 1,600 automobiles.

Carreon said “2017 was an exceptionally busy year” for the company as they continue to improve their bidding process and program.

In fact, she said they started with a soft launch of their “easy financing” offering with full support of their bank partners for the fourth quarter of the year.

“We have full consignors now that we are negotiating for a couple of months. We feel they’ll be joining us this coming year already because we’re getting known as a good venue for disposing the vehicles. Also, the other banks that we are negotiating before are more or less open in doing it with HMR now,” the branch manager said.