HK labor attaché gets job recruiters’ support

A group of job recruiters who deploy household-service workers (HSW) to Hong Kong has appealed to Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III to reconsider the recall order issued to Labor Attaché Jalilo dela Torre to the labor department’s home office in Manila.

“Bello’s order has created a wave of protests among the various stakeholders in Hong Kong and Manila,” said Alfredo Palmierey, president of the Society of Hong Kong Recruiters of the Philippines (Sharp).

The labor chief recalled dela Torre amid reports that the latter allegedly abused his discretion by accrediting only recruiters whom he reportedly favored.

Following Bello’s recall order, 89 overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong released a joint statement during the weekend throwing their support behind dela Torre and to oppose his recall.

In justifying his order, Bello said, [“the] recommendation is for me to recall him [dela Torre] so he can explain and answer the charges against him. This is not a penalty,”

Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute head Susan Ople said she concurs with the joint statement of support for dela Torre, stating the immediate recall order is uncalled for.

“The traditional way would be for the DOLE [Department of Labor and Employment] central office to ask the person concerned to reply to whoever is complaining against him or her first,” Ople said.

In this connection, Palimiery, in a letter to Bello, said “lawyer dela Torre has been a staunch opponent of human traffickers.”

“He introduced effective programs in the Hong Kong Labor market that improved [the] welfare protection and benefits for our HSWs, in the Special Administrative Region,” he said in his letter to Bello.

Palmierey added that Sharp, the only accredited agency sending workers to Hongkong, described dela Torre as “a model of what a labor attaché should be.”

“Not only that he performs his job well but he introduces innovations in the discharge of his official duties and functions in support of the overall overseas employment program of our government with emphasis in the furtherance of workers protection and welfare,” he said.

Palmierey added dela Torre had also “set the ground work for the agencies adherence to Ethical Recruitment Standard and Practices; expanding the Sunday training programs to cover other skills and arranging Tesda [Technical Education and Skills Development Authority] certification in Hong Kong.”

“ln his almost two years as labor attache in Hong Kong, we have not heard of any complaint against him by our member agencies and their counterpart agencies in Hong Kong.”

According to Palmiery, de La Torre may have rubbed some parties the wrong way.

“He is disliked by those who do not want to comply with the POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration) rules, especially on ‘No Placement Fee Policy,’ but he is a popular and friendly to those who comply.”

The most affected of de La Torre’s program are the illegal recruiters and human trafficking syndicates “which he unmasked and initiated investigations and prosecutions, including sanctions on those involved,” Palmiery added.

He said there are many cases where some Hong Kong recruitment agencies have duped hundreds Filipino workers by sending them to Canada, United Kingdom and Russia only to find there are no waiting jobs for them there.

“Due to his effective representation with concerned Hong Kong authorities, there, there have been corresponding reforms in the regulations governing Hongkong agencies, thereby curbing the operations of the unscrupulous and exploitative Hong Kong agencies.”

Dela Torre is a recipient of many awards and accolades from various sectors here and abroad. He has an unblemished record of 37 years with the DOLE, 16 years of which he served as labor attache in Saudi Arabia, lsrael, Australia and Hongkong.

Palmierey said dela Torre’s integrity and performance is without question.