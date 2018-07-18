Hino turns over modern jeepneys

HINO Motors Philippines (HMP) today turned over a total of 416 PUV modern jeepneys to two different transport cooperatives from Taguig City, Pateros and Fort Bonifacio. 137 units were handed to the Taguig-Pateros-Fort Bonifacio Transport Service and Multipurpose Cooperative (TSMC) while the Taguig Transport Service Cooperative (TSC) received 279 units.

Present during the ceremony were DOTr Asec. Mark de Leon, MMDA Director of Transport Terdy Taguinod, OTC Chairman Emmanuel Virtucio, Taguig City Mayor Maria Laarni Lopez Cayetano, Pateros-Fort Bonifacio TSMC chairman Nonito Sinamban, Taguig TSC chairman Freddie Hernandez, LTFRB NCR Regional Director Atty. Zona Russel Tamayo, HMP president Hiroshi Aoki, and HMP chairman Vicente Mills, Jr.

HMP utilized the air-conditioned Class II Hino jeepney, which can accommodate 23 passengers with seatbelts and perimeter seats. Other advanced features include a Beep Card payment system, GPS, CCTV and dash cam. Further, each unit is fitted with a speed limiter system to ensure safety of the passengers.