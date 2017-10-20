Himig ng Panahon: A Guitar Competition of Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is a collection of heritage houses, resort and art destination that gives a glimpse of the past through architecture and culture. It is dedicated to bring traditions to the consciousness of modern Filipino.

Hoping to relive the age-old Filipino tradition of the music instrument, the guitar, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar gives honour to our Filipino heritage, through a guitar competition entitled; “Himig ng Panahon.” It aims to revive the nostalgia of the guitar with the music it creates and recognize the passion of those who harmonize good music from it. The guitar is the most-played music instrument not only in the Filipino music history but all over the world. In this modern age, there are a wide variety of music instruments and is played even on the internet. Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar would like to revive the diminishing classical guitar playing through this competition. Mr. Jerry Acuzar, the man behind Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is an advocate of Filipino heritage and culture said “The sound emanating from the guitar gives one a feel of the bygone days of our younger years and is now nearing its distinction. We want to keep it alive and support its longevity”.

The search is on for guitar players from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. If you got what it takes and you love playing the guitar, 13 to 35 years old, professional or not and is not signed to any labels and/or professional management, then join the “HIMIG NG PANAHON, Guitar Competition” on November 18, 2017, (Saturday) at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac, Bataan.

The winner will receive P100,000 while the second and third winner receives P50,000 and P35,000 respectively. P5,000 will also be given to twelve contestants as consolation prize.

Showcase your talent and help us keep the Filipino music alive. Now accepting applications, call LIVE ARTISTS PRODUCTION, INC. at 9202643, 9260556.

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is part of the Conde Nast Johansens Luxury Global Collection and Historic Hotels Worldwide. A project of the New San Jose Builders, Inc. in consultancy with Asian Grand Legacy. For more information, visit lascasasfilipinas.com or call 442-7777 local 154 or email us at [email protected]