‘Hike in excise tax to pave way for green mining’

Experts have thrown their support behind Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu’s plan to increase excise taxes on mining, arguing this will not only add revenue to government coffers, but will also pave the way to responsible mining.

Rene E. Ofreneo, labor and industrial relations professor at the University of the Philippines, said it is high time that the government milked more money from the mining industry. Like Cimatu, he believes the contribution of the industry to the country’s GDP is just too little, “almost insignificant,” to be noticed.

Cimatu last Thursday said he is eyeing to impose a “significant” hike on excise taxes in mining, citing President Duterte’s instruction to him to maximize profit from the industry.

“Absolutely, yes, kailangan [it is needed],” Cimatu said when asked if he is in favor of increasing the 2-percent excise tax on mining.

“Dapat lang kasi masyado naman talagang maliit ’yong 2 percent [It is just right because the excise tax of 2 percent is just too little],” Ofreneo told the BusinessMirror.

Ofreneo added this can be the government’s first step toward what he calls “green mining,” or the sustainable way of extracting ores and minerals without having to destroy much of the environment.

Aside from increasing excise taxes on mining, he said, he would also like to see the government pursue its promised crackdown on irresponsible mining companies. “Increasing excise taxes on mining would not mean anything if the government continues to allow irresponsible mining companies to operate.”

In an e-mail to the BusinessMirror, Ronald U. Mendoza, dean of the Ateneo School of Government, said, “The government needs to be much more strategic with mining policy. We should not just consider it as a revenue source.”

For Mendoza, the government has yet to comprehend the full potential of mining, which is to “light the match toward national

industrialization,” or the veering away from being an import-dependent, export-oriented economy.

“If mining is connected well with the rest of the value chain, we could be less dependent on imports of key products [that] we also need for our industrialization,” he said.

“The impact of mining on the economy could also be much stronger. This industry can help strengthen other industries, including manufacturing and construction,” the Ateneo dean added.

Mendoza said that, aside from increasing excise taxes on mining, the government should also strive to process ores and minerals within the country. “Presently, up to 70 percent of steel is imported from China, yet a large share of our unprocessed raw ore is sent to China for processing.”

“We are essentially reimporting the ore we failed to process,” Mendoza added.

The Ateneo dean urged the government to “strike a better balance” between simply earning revenue from mining and developing the industry for national benefit.

For Ibon Foundation Executive Director Jose Enrique A. Africa, higher excise taxes on mining “would raise revenues for the government’s need, and moderate extraction of the country’s mineral resources.” Like Mendoza, Africa said the end goal of the government should be to develop domestic processing and industrial production to maximize benefits from the industry.

“They are also timely because resource-rich countries, from Indonesia to Zambia, have already been increasing taxes and royalties,” Africa said. This was the same sentiment Cimatu aired, that more and more mineral-rich countries, mostly in Latin America, are imposing higher excise taxes on mining.

Cimatu said he will allow the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) to discuss how much increase will be imposed, but made clear excise taxes on mining should be increased no matter what.

In a text message to the BusinessMirror, Finance Undersecretary Bayani H. Agabin confirmed the MICC is concurrently studying the matter.

“We are currently studying the matter at the DOF [Department of Finance] and will include it in the fifth package of the tax reform,” Agabin said, referring to the last package of the Duterte administration’s comprehensive tax-reform program. The first package has yet to be enacted into law.