Here is How a User-Friendly Online Store Can Help Your Retail Business

In e-commerce, a user-friendly website is a key component in keeping and finding new customers. It must be designed in such a way that it offers a seamless shopping experience every time.

It is safe to say that conversion starts the moment a site visitor comes in. From the landing page to the scroll down menu, a well-crafted online store must cater to the customers’ various search and buying patterns. A hassle-free navigation would greatly decrease instances of cart abandonment, therefore converting visitors into paying customers.

Investing in an easily-navigated website will go a long way in expanding a business. Here are more reasons how an accessible and user-friendly online store can grow e-commerce sales:

An organized website informs clients of purchases.

A recent study showed that majority of consumers turn to retailers’ website for a value-added experience. Your website as an entrepreneur e should be able to accommodate this need, just like an effective salesperson would.

Paul Casino, a business unit manager from the daily deals site CashCash Pinoy, shared that the website must be properly arranged to highlight the brand’s products and features.

He said that all product information must be clearly presented to consumers at first glance. “Everything must be specified from dimensions to material to other important specs. This is to avoid possible returns, and so the clients can immediately decide if they will purchase or not,” he shared.

Product photos must be easily seen as well. “It’s very important to present professional photos to your clients,” he said.

An accessible website promotes customer engagement.

Online customers still prefer interaction when buying online. They want to get feedback fast. For this, Casino says that customers must immediately pinpoint where they can directly contact the retailers.

“Online buyers are smarter compared before. They do company research before they purchase anything to avoid being scammed. Before, email is okay. Now, they want live chat or mobile and landline number. Company and contact information must also be provided.” he shared.

Efficient search engine means easier exploration.

One can take cues from the online retail giant Lazada in offering fuss-free search for consumers. It allows customers see the wide range of products just by typing on its search engine.

To help buyers locate the search bar, make sure that it is prominently placed on top of the website and has a different and attractive color scheme to draw attention.

The website’s search results page is one of the determinants of whether a visitor clicks or leaves. It should be allowed to have filters to help customers. For example, Lazada provides filters for various shopping factors such as brands, courier service, location, prices, ratings, warranty type, to name a few.

Allowing filtered searches is a big help for shoppers who are easily overwhelmed with a big selection of products.

Providing a “How It Works” section informs shoppers.

It pays to provide a step-by-step explanation how the site works.

For Abbie Victorino, founder of StyleGenie, the country’s first-ever clothing subscription box, having a tab dedicated to explaining how their website works is important. The female chief executive officer said that aside from great aesthetics, she and her team focused on providing comprehensive help to customers.

“It would help if you place a “How It Works” tab that shows the step-by-step process on the homepage. Less clicks for them until checkout, the better,” she added.

Since the business is about styling, first-time customers are required to answer a quiz about their personal fashion preferences. This might be a little confusing for some, so Victorino opted to break down the process in a separate tab. With this installed, she shared that there were less questions on how to go about their site.

The e-commerce retail company continues to grow. Victorino shared that in the near future, they will not just cater to women, but would provide clothes for kids and men. To know more how to get curated clothes from a celebrity stylist, visit stylegenie.ph.

Generate sales with a clear payment menu

In a 2016 study conducted by PayPal, 63 percent of consumers admitted leaving baskets because the online shop was not able to support their preferred payment method.

To address this, an online store must provide a wide variety of trusted payment gateways such as PayPal Visa, or bank wires. Another way is to store bank details so that customers need not input bank or credit card details over and over again. This website feature could lead to more spontaneous purchases in the future.

Keep innovating functionalities in the site for a better e-shopping experience.

Just like any business, it is important to constantly seek feedback from customers.

Victorino shared that there is no perfect website but she has learned to lend an ear to customers.

“Just do trial and error. Keep watching and listening to what customers say or do. More often than not they will tell you what they do not like about your website,” she added.

In a digitally-inclined market that entrepreneurs cater to today, providing an easier e-retail experience may help you gain new customers, and inevitably, profits.