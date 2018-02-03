Hearts that Crumble

It will be raining a lot of sweet things not to mention sweet nothings this Valentine Month. This elegant heart mille feuille distinguishes itself from the chocolate and rose brigade. It’s also easy to make biscuits, but the results look grand. You can top your heart biscuit with all the trappings of the season: flowers, chocolates, fruits, particularly strawberries, but anything will do really, depending on your color scheme. Red and pink is traditional, but these days, with rainbow roses being trendy, you can go with every color scheme.

Mille feuilles are very decadent that they are also called Napoleons, which are very similar to the Napoleones of Bacolod. They tend to have flakier and thinner layers traditionally, but these days the name can extend to these layers of wafers with cream, custard, or in this case icing. Buttercream icing will be more stable in out weather even if it is still rather cold in February. The best thing.

200g butter

175g sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1 whole egg + 1 egg yolk

400g flour

1 Cream butter, sugar and add vanilla.

2 Add eggs and then sifted flour.

3 Chill for 30 minutes to 1hr.

4 Roll dough on a lightly floured and cut into desired shape.

5 Bake at 350˚F for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Decorations

Chocolates, fresh strawberries, chocolate garnish, flowers

Icing