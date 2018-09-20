Healing those undergoing drug abuse

In 2008 the Philippine media reported the arrest of 11 high-school students who were caught doing a pot session in Quezon City. Most of the arrested students came from the ranks of “financially distressed families.”

As the students could not afford to conduct “the pot session in a luxurious hotel or a mansion-like residence or condominium in one of the metropolitan areas’ premier locations that some scions of well-to-do families reportedly do on a regular basis,” they held it only in a “vacant lot.”

“Drug abuse has ruined many lives,” declared Dr. Willie T. Ong, an internist-cardiologist and consultant at the Manila Doctors Hospital and Makati Medical Center. “The threat of illegal drugs is real and it’s closer than we think. In the Philippines the drug-abuse situation has actually increased over the years.”

A drug is defined as “any substance intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, relief, treatment or prevention of disease or intended to affect the structure or function of the body.” A simpler but workable definition of a drug is any chemical substance that affects the body and its processes.

“By law, drugs are divided into two categories: prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs,” explained The Merck Manual of Medical Information. “Prescription drugs—those considered safe for use only under medical supervision—may be dispensed only with a prescription from a licensed professional with governmental privileges to prescribe.”

Nonprescription drugs, on the other hand, are those considered safe for use without any medical supervision (like aspirin, for instance). Oftentimes, these drugs are sold over the counter.

To some people, the word “drug” means a substance that alters the brain’s function in ways considered pleasurable—a mind-altering substance. These are what the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) considers as “dangerous drugs” or “illegal drugs.”

“Drug abuse exists when a person continually uses a drug other than its intended purpose,” the DDB explained in its web site. “This continued use can lead to drug dependence, a state of physical and psychological dependence or both on a dangerous drug.”

A Philippine Daily Inquirer report said that “2.1 percent of Filipinos aged 16 to 64 were using shabu,” and “domestic consumption of methamphetamine and marijuana continued to be the main drug threats in the Philippines.”

The use by young Filipinos of prohibited drugs is now considered as one of the country’s scourges. The abuse has reached epidemic, if not widespread, proportions.

In his book, Doctors’ Health Tips and Home Remedies, Ong listed some possible signs of drug abuse. “First, the person may associate with friends who are known drug users. Second, the person often needs money and sometimes steals things at home. Third, the person may exhibit some changes in behavior and mood.”

On the latter, Ong explained: “He or she may be irritable, discourteous and aggressive. [If the person is a student, he or she] may stop going to class and receive failing grades. There may be poor personal grooming and a general lack of interest in life. Take note, however, that these behavioral clues are not always present.”

The DDB further gives these signs: asks to be left alone a lot, always tired (or makes it as an excuse to be left alone), careless and often becomes involved in accidents, implicated in a lot of fights, sudden change in appearance and conduct (red or puffy eyes, weight changes, constant complaints of headaches or stomachaches, shaking, incessant cough, brown stains on fingertips, stumbling, or a constant runny nose), loss of interest in hobbies or sports, exhibits poor judgment and finds it difficult to concentrate.

Experts urged people to help someone who is addicted to drugs. “Drug addiction is considered a disease and needs comprehensive and prolonged treatment,” Ong reminded. “After being rehabilitated, the drug abuser should still be closely monitored so that he or she will not relapse again into using drugs.”

But oftentimes, those who are addicted to drugs do not seek professional treatment because of the stigma attached to addiction rehabilitation. There are those who are ashamed if people know that he or she is a drug addict. Other reasons: the person is almost always touted as a failure and an embarrassment to his or her family.

Most important, there is that punitive and coercive process inside rehabilitation facilities as often featured in Hollywood and local films and even documentaries. “Struggle is real,” a former drug addict remarked.

But there are those who think otherwise. After all, “life is beautiful,” to quote the title of an award-winning movie. Joseph Jerry “Jay” Valderrama, believes on that, too: Getting help with his addiction, he contends, is a positive and healthy decision to make.

Jay’s life was an open book on drug addiction. He commenced smoking at a young age of 12. By the time he was 13, he had already tried marijuana. Later on, he drowned himself with illegal drugs up to his 30s.

One day, Jay woke up wanting something out of his life; there was a better way to spend the rest of his life before it was too late. So, he decided to undergo a complete treatment in a rehabilitation center.

“God touched his life in so many ways but he ignored them until one day he listened to that small voice inside his being,” disclosed his little sister, Dr. Maria Gemima Valderrama. “He wanted to change. So, in that same rehab, he started as a volunteer.”

Jay completely turned around from what he used to be. From being a volunteer, he rose to become general manager and it was just a matter of time that he was asked to be the addiction program director.

In subsequent years, he joined local and international trainings until he passed the exams and became an International Certified Addiction Professional. That was in 2013. In January of this year, he is accredited as global trainer on Universal Treatment Curriculum Basic Level for Colombo Plan Drug Advisory Program.

“For 19 years, my brother has been clean and sober,” Gemima said. “That was something impossible to imagine during those times when he was so hooked on drugs. Thanks to the treatment and his decision to change.”

Although it was a herculean task, Jay said he was determined to beat the drug addiction that used to slave him. “I believe recovery is possible if you work at it,” he admitted.

Now that he is a free man, he wants to help others who are down and out with drugs. As he has undergone the hardships and struggles inside the rehabilitation facilities, he wants to put a new face to the traditional treatment. “I want to share how I was able to regain control of my life after I have decided to completely change,” he pointed out.

This idea led to the birth of J.J. Valderrama Behavioral Management Center (JJVBMC), whose office is on Veloso Street in Bo. Obrero in Davao City. “A center that heals,” the founder and chief executive officer pinpointed. “This is what we want to be known for.”

The Washington, D.C.-based Pew Research Center noted that substance-use disorders are not just a criminal justice issue, but also a major public-health concern. Addiction, it is said, is a disease of the brain; it can be prevented, treated and from which people can recover.

The JJVBMC has the same view. It wants to treat people who are under illegal drugs and to make sure they recover and never to relapse. In addition, the center is advocating for the prevention of substance use.

With a team of addiction and healing professionals, Jay wants to introduce the value of outpatient treatment where the team will give premium to the ability and decisiveness of the person to change, coupled with holistic therapy cognitive behavioral therapy, and motivational enhancement therapy.

“True healing comes from within,” said Dr. Emily Joy Mongcopa-Delgra, the center’s chief clinical psychologist.

The center’s tagline is: “You and I can heal.”

“Let us sustain and celebrate life in recovery,” Jay concluded.