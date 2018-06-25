HCP DOtS 2018: Seafarers learn ways to manage stress

Hartmann Crew Philippines (HCP) held its early celebration of Day of the Seafarer 2018 last June 21 at its office at Malate, Manila. In line with this year’s global theme, “Seafarers’ Wellbeing,” HCP held a mindful meditation workshop as a way to address mental health.

Seafarers underwent the mindfulness meditation workshop with Mr. Randolf M. Bustamante — a writer, book editor, literary translator and practitioner of mindful meditation.

This type of meditation is a secular and practical tool for managing stress. It can aid a person in being able to respond more clearly and mindfully towards stress, or as the speaker put it—“yung mga abala”

Participants experienced actual meditation along with simple videos and lectures to help them better appreciate the activity.

Advertisement

“Naturuan kami kung paano i-relax ‘yong sarili namin. Kasi usually ang mentality ng mga seafarers laging paano ‘yong future. Laging nagi-isip kung paano ‘yong pamilya. At least nooNg time na ‘yon nabigyan din ng chance na naka-focus ka lang.” said 2/O Steve Silva, one of the participants.

Our speaker however made it clear that meditation will not make one’s problems go away but it will aid a person in being able to regulate one’s mind to respond to the problems better.

Following the workshop was a discussion on cardiovascular diseases and proper nutrition care of Dr. Bernard E. Pangan of SM Lazo Medical Clinic.

Aside from back-to-back talks, Associated Marine Officers’ and Seamen’s Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP) was also at HCP for free medical checkups and ID issuance. There were also free massages care of SR Foods Phils and free haircuts by Deme’s Barbershop.

The Maritime Multi-Purpose Cooperative also setup a booth for their merchandise and other services. (Visit their online store here: http://bit.ly/MMPCStore)

A special online quiz on seafarers’ wellbeing was also launched by HCP as part of its effort to raise awareness on the matter. It is open for everyone to try and test their knowledge. Give it a shot here: http://bit.ly/SeafarersWellbeingQuiz)

With various factors affecting seafarers’ wellbeing at sea, HCP supports the higher standards of welfare and a better working environment for seafarers.

On this Day of The Seafarer, HCP wishes all maritime professionals a Good Day At Sea- all day and every day. We send them our heartfelt gratitude for the amazing work that they do, through all the challenges and hard work – THANK YOU!