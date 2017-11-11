Harden shifts to high gear

HOUSTON—James Harden was quick to say yes when asked if he’s playing at as high of a level as he ever has.

The follow-up question of why wasn’t quite as easy for Houston’s bearded star.

“I don’t know,” he said, before letting out an awkward laugh and looking around before continuing. “Work. Try to study the game and get better. Listen to people around me that push me and motivate me and try to be the best I can be. It’s pretty simple.”

Harden had a triple-double of 35 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Rockets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 117-113, on Thursday night.

Harden also had five steals and a block as Houston extended its winning streak to four games.

LeBron James had 33 points for the Cavaliers, and Jeff Green added 27.

Houston led by seven after a lay-up by James with about 10 minutes left. The Rockets scored the next six points, capped by a three-pointer by PJ Tucker to make it 111-98. The Cavaliers used a 13-1 run, with five points from James, to cut the lead to 112-111 with 90 seconds left.

Harden missed a lay-up after that, but grabbed a rebound and threw an alley-oop to Clint Capela, who finished for Houston’s first basket since Tucker’s three. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw to make it 115-11 with just over a minute remaining.

James made a lay-up on the other end, but Capela made another basket after a grabbing the rebound on a miss by Harden to put Houston back up by four with 10.7 seconds left.

Capela, who finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, blocked a shot by James in the final seconds to secure the win.

“We expect him to do that,” Coach Mike D’Antoni said about Capela’s solid performance. “He’s 23 years old. There’s no reason why he can’t keep getting better.”

The Cavaliers have lost six of their last eight games, leaving James to answer question about why they’re struggling.

“We played a pretty good game, but I’m not here for moral victories,” he said. “That’s not what I’m about.”

Harden has scored 30 or more points in three of the last four games, highlighted by a 56-point performance in a win over the Jazz last Sunday. It’s the second triple-double of the season for Harden and the 33rd of his career.

“I thought our guys really scrapped and competed,” Cleveland Coach Tyronn Lue said. “But Harden was Harden. He made some tough, contested threes off the dribble, which we wanted. We contested all of them, but he made some big shots.”

The Rockets made the first seven points of the second half thanks to a three-pointer by Eric Gordon and a four-point play by Trevor Ariza to take a 72-67 lead.

Cleveland got going soon after that and a lay-up by Iman Shumpert got the Cavaliers within one point soon after that. But Harden made two three-pointers to power an 8-2 run that extended Houston’s lead to 81-74 lead with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the quarter.

The Cavaliers scored five quick points, capped by a three-pointer by Green, to tie it at 87-87 about three minutes later. A three-point play by Gordon put Houston back on top and the Rockets had extended their lead to 100-93 entering the fourth quarter.

In Washington John Wall’s Wizards managed to make a double-digit edge hold up against the Lakers this time, with the All-Star point guard scoring 23 points and Bradley Beal 22 as Washington beat Los Angeles, 111-95, and cold-shooting Lonzo Ball.

Ball had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. But the No. 2 overall draft pick out of UCLA came in making just 29.5 percent of his field-goal attempts for the Lakers and he was worse against the Wizards, going three-for-12—25 percent.

Washington’s Otto Porter Jr. finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Markieff Morris scored 16 points on six-of-seven shooting, including a pair of threes to open the third quarter.

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, Serge Ibaka had 19 and Toronto beat New Orleans or its fifth straight win over the Pelicans, 122-118.

Kyle Lowry scored six of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 rebounds to help the Raptors win for the 13th time in 16 meetings with New Orleans.

Jrue Holiday had a season-high 34 points and 11 assists, and DeMarcus Cousins added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans in the finale of a four-game trip. They had won a season-best three straight.