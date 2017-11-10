Happy Woman Lou Bonnevie at Strumms on Nov 15

The Country’s Top Female Pop-rock singer-songwriter-producer LOU BONNEVIE celebrates her anniversary in Philippine Showbiz with a benefit show on November 15,Wednesday 8pm, at Makati’s premier social bar, Strumm’s. (located at 110 Jupiter St.).

Dubbed “HAPPY WOMAN” , she will be performing songs from the 70’ ,80’s,90’s and some from her iconic favorite female songwriters encompassing the 70’s ,80’s ,90’s and current hits . The audiences will be treated with classics from Janis Joplin, Carole King, Carly Simon and Bonnie Tyler spiced up with hits from Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morisette and Lady Gaga.

Furthermore, Lou will be jamming with friends Barbie Almalbis, Noel Cabangon, Radha and Gino Padilla. Expect a night of surprises as they unleash collaborations that ranges from OPM , soul ,environmental ditties and music from the 80’s circa. Overall direction by Toto Gentica.

As part of the “happy woman” concept, inspirational messages will be flashed during the show from iconic women in various fields essaying their commitment to happiness. The show is presented by Dimitri productions and Creative Minds & JNA Events in association with Strumms with support from the New San Jose Builders,Inc., Divina Law, Bright Maritime Corporation, David’s Salon, Home Matters, Shinagawa Lasik and Aesthetics and Business Mirror. Proceeds of the show will go to Earthday Jam Foundation Inc. and Rotary Club outreach programs.

For more info, call 0995-9220136 and like lou bonnevie face book fan page.