Halloween makeup and holiday lip kits

Halloween has always been a big event in our household. That’s because as she was growing up, my daughter always dressed up for the occasion. Of course, she won’t do it now that she’s grown-up but as a child, she’d always ask me to do her makeup.

She had three costumes on rotation—vampire, devil and fairy. The last one was a concession to me.

Anyway, I’d do her makeup the best way that I could, with whatever products that were on hand. I didn’t have any special effects or pro products like fake blood or latex.

Anyway, the reason I’m talking about this is because I happened to wander into the MAC Cosmetics store at SM Aura while influencers Dana and Cristina Decena were having their Halloween party with some of their followers.

Anyway, the sisters had a contest for their followers and the two lucky ones who won got to be made up for Halloween. For Tina’s look, the MAC makeup artist used Espresso and Never Say Never, Kohl Power Eye Pencil in Feline and lipsticks in Frosting and a bright pink lipstick whose shade I forgot to write down.

You can actually have your Halloween makeup done by MAC makeup artists at any store in the country for P5,000. That amount can be used toward the purchase of MAC products, so you actually avail of the makeup service for free.

Actually, you can avail yourselves of MAC Cosmetics’s makeup services even beyond Halloween. For a 30-minute express application, it’s P2,000. This is what I have done a lot of times. I go to the store with foundation, concealer and brows done and the makeup artist does the rest of my face.

For a full-makeup look from lips to lashes, it’s P5,000 for 60 minutes; and for fantasy and transformational looks, it’s P5,000 for 90 minutes. You can also have your brows styled for P500. You can avail of a package for six sessions at P2,400. All the prices (except for the brow services) can be used to redeem makeup products.

You can also pay for one-on-one and group tutorials. Go to MAC stores for information.

There are other things I’m excited for from one of my favorite beauty brands. Honestly, when I apply other lipsticks or write about other brands, I feel like I am cheating on them.

One is that they’ve finally released Gently Off Wipes + Micellar Water. I’ve always loved their wipes and this one, I feel, will be good for when you’re tired and have no time to wipe your face repeatedly. You can just use this and wash your face. I’m also eyeing the Snow Ball Mini Lip Kit from their holiday collection. It’s a collection of 12 mini lipsticks that are in color-matched special packaging. The shades you’ll get are:

Party Commencing: clean matte light neutral pink (matte);

Little Darling: clean light nude matte (matte);

Please Me: muted rosy-tinted pink (matte);

Mangrove: hot, bright red (matte);

Ruby Woo: very matte vivid blue-red (matte);

Rebel: midtonal cream plum (satin);

Flat Out Fab: bright plum matte (matte);

Good Kisser: midtone fuchsia (matte);

Diva: intense reddish-burgundy (matte);

Velvet Teddy: deep-tone beige (matte);

Whirl: dirty rose (matte);

Stone: muted greyish taupe brown (matte).

This is a good buy for P6,000. I’m thinking this would be a good gift for moms, sisters and girlfriends. And it’s great that the lipsticks are minis because, honestly, no one I know can finish a tube of lipstick!