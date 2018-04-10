Halal Philippines products showcased in Mihas 2018

THE Philippines is ready to compete in the $5.73-trillion global halal market. This was shown by the country’s participation in the 15th Malaysia International Halal showcased in Mihas 2018.

The Philippine Pavilion was officially opened on April 4, 2018, attended by Charles C. Jose, ambassador of the Philippines to Malaysia; and Abdulgani Macatoman, assistant secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and head of the Philippine delegation. Representatives from the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Kuala Lumpur and Malaysia External Trade Development Corp. (Matrade) were also present for the ribbon cutting. All 24 exhibitors and guests witnessed the event.

Ambassador Jose asserted that “the Philippines is ready to participate office in Malaysia, the Philippine Trade the big world halal market.”

The sentiment was echoed by Macatoman in his speech during the opening ceremony.

Both pledged support to the effort of the country’s halal-product exporters from the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Malaysia, the PTIC-Kuala Lumpur.

The Philippine Pavilion consisted of new and repeat exhibitors. The new exhibitors provided fresh offerings of unique, organic and superior food and cosmetic products, while the repeat exhibitors served as testimonials to their success in Mihas 2017. Screened carefully by the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), all the exhibitors represented the finest products of “Halal Philippines”—the banner industry development and trade-promotion program of the Philippine government.

Other partner and supporting agencies under the Philippine Pavilion are the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority and the Department of Tourism, promoting the Asian Halal Hub and Muslim-friendly tourism, respectively.

Mihas is an annual event organized by the Matrade, now in its 15th year. Mihas usually coincides with the World Halal Conference. Mihas 2018 was participated by 40 countries from mostly Asean, East Asia, South Asia and the Middle East.

Mihas 2018 was housed for the first time in the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, the country’s largest exhibition venue.