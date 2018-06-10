‘Habagat’ to bring more rains over Luzon next week

RESIDENTS of Luzon should expect monsoon rains to prevail until next week due to the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by Domeng, the tropical storm that turned into a typhoon upon leaving the country.

“The southwest monsoon [Habagat], enhanced by the typhoon, will continue bringing monsoon rains over Luzon, especially over the western section, until early next week,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

“The public is advised to continue monitoring for updates, take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides, and coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices,” it added.

The NDRRMC, in its 9 a.m. advisory on Sunday, said Domeng was already out of the Philippine area of responsibility, but it will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, thus extending the rainy period for some more days.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC also reported 10 incidents of flashfloods, overflowed spillway and collapsed ripraps in the past four days that rain hit Luzon and some parts of the Visayas.

Thirty municipalities in Regions 4A, 4B and in Region 8 were forced to suspend classes due to flooding, which was also reported in 43 barangays and areas in Metro Manila and Calabarzon on Friday.

However, the NDRRMC said that floodwaters have already subsided as of Sunday in 37 of the affected barangays in Metro Manila and in Region 4A.

In Coron, Palawan, a staff of the Orient Pearl Resort, Algemon Dalisam Nunez, 27, drowned after he tipped from a jet ski which was battered by strong waves.