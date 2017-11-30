Gutsy Archers rally from 21 points down to force Game 3 vs Blue Eagles

With the never-say-die attitude of a champion, De La Salle rallied from a 21-point deficit to force a winner-take-all Game Three in Season 80 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball finals.

The Green Archers suffered from a lethargic start but never gave up, coming out with a strong second half to foil archrival Ateneo de Manila, 92-83, in Game Two of their Best-of-Three Finals series on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo was all set to sweep the series as they had a hot start leading 49-28 with 3:23 to play in the second quarter.

Ricci Rivero got whistled for his fourth foul and was seen crying on his way to the bench, while newly-minted UAAP Most Valuable Player Ben Mbala was being shackled by the Eagles’ double and triple team defense.

But trailing by 21 with the title on the line, the Archers rallied with a 40-10 run to take control of the third quarter. They unleashed a 14-2 run — six points apiece for Mbala and Aljun Melecio —to end the 3rd quarter, 26-8, for a 68-59 cushion entering the fourth.

Aaron Black scored nine straight points for Ateneo to keep La Salle within striking distance cutting it down to four, 74-70, with 5:16 to play. But Rivero, Melecio and Mbala responded right away with a 15-2 run to give them an 85-72 breather, their biggest lead.

The Green Archers answered every Eagles’ rally and made critical stops in the last four minutes to force the deciding Game Three on Sunday at the same venue.

Mbala, who bagged his second straight MVP plum and topbilled the Mythical 5 selection, finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists.

“I’ll say we stick together. We saw some of our players down, struggling. We kept grinding, we kept pushing,” said Mbala, who bounced back from his eight-point performance in Game One. “The coach (Aldin Ayo) told us to keep believing. I feel like we got used to games like this and we just have to stick together, stick to the game plan, and play defense.”

“I feel like I’ll prove myself with back-to-back championships. That’s better for me,” he added.

Ricci Rivero chipped in 12 points in the second half to finish with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists, despite sitting out a good part of the game due to foul trouble.

Guards Andrei Caracut, Aljun Melecio and Kib Montalbo were also instrumental in their second half surge contributing 13, 12 and 9 points, respectively, while big men Santi Santillan and Prince Rivero added eight apiece and combined for 11 rebounds.

“We got La Salle on their heels but La Salle is a strong team. So, they had the run and we weren’t able to stop the run. The run started end of second quarter and carried over to the third quarter,” Ateneo Assistant Coach Sandy Arespacochaga said. “We got away from the things we did successfully both on offense and defense and when La Salle had that run, they had momentum of course. It’s very hard to re-focus in that particular portion.”

Thirdy Ravena led the way for Ateneo with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Black had 11 in the fourth for 15 points. Anton Asistio, Isaac Go and Matt Nieto added 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively.