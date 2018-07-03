Guevarra: DOJ willing to assist probe in gun slay of former Cebu prosecutor  

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Tuesday gave assurances that the Department of Justice is willing to assist the police in its investigation of the killing of a former prosecutor in Cebu City.

The justice chief, however, said that the killing of Cebu Assistant City Prosecutor Salvador Soliman may no longer have anything to do with his previous job as prosecutor, which he last served 20 years ago.

His killing brought to nine the killings of active and former government prosecutors during the Duterte regime.

Soliman served as a Cebu City assistant prosecutor but was dismissed from the service on June 26, 1998 over charges of gross misconduct.

“We at the DOJ (Department of Justice) are saddened by his tragic death, and we are ready to assist the police in solving the case,” Guevarra told reporters in a text message.

Initial investigation showed Soliman and his wife, Pastora, were inside their house in Singson Village in Barangay Guadalupe when unidentified gunmen barged in and shot both of them in the head.

Soliman died instantly from the incident while Pastora remains in the hospital.

“I don’t think the murder had anything to do with his duties when he was still a prosecutor 20 years ago,” Guevarra said.

Active and former government prosecutors who have been killed under the watch of President Duterte include Ombudsman assistant special prosecutor Madonna Joy Enaco-Tanyag, Mati City prosecutor Rolando Acido, Quezon City assistant prosecutor Johanne Noel Mingoa, Caloocan City prosecutor Diosdado Azarcon, Rizal assistant provincial prosecutor Maria Ronatay, Quezon assistant provincial prosecutor Reymund Luna, Quezon City deputy prosecutor Rogelio Velasco, and retired Ozamiz City prosecutor Geronimo Marabe.