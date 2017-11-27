GSIS sets aside P2.7 billion as Christmas cash gift to pensioners

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will start releasing more than P2.7 billion in Christmas cash gift to its pensioners in December.

According to the state-owned pension fund, the Christmas cash gift will be given to old age and disability pensioners.

GSIS pensioners whose 2016 Christmas cash gift was above P10,000 will be granted an amount equivalent to one-month current pension up to a maximum of P12,600.

Those whose 2016 cash gift was P10,000 and below are entitled to receive an amount equivalent to one-month pension but not to exceed P10,000.

New retirees from 2013 to 2017, who availed themselves of immediate pension under Republic Act 8291, will receive their cash gift five years after their retirement date.

Members who were separated from the service from 2006 to 2017 before reaching 60 years old and who started receiving their regular monthly pension between 2013 and 2017 will be entitled to the benefit five years after regularly receiving their pension.

Meanwhile, active members will receive their corresponding yearly cash benefits starting December 15, according to the GSIS.

The pension fund has set aside P225 million as dividends for its members this year.

Qualified to receive the cash benefits are GSIS members whose compulsory life-insurance policies have been in force for at least one year as of December 31, 2016.

However, GSIS members whose compulsory policies lapsed in 2016 are not qualified to receive the benefit.

Policies that were terminated due to death, retirement or separation, as well as those with unpaid consolidated loans or premiums for at least 12 months as of December 31, 2016, are likewise ineligible.

The GSIS will automatically credit the benefits of qualified GSIS members to their GSIS eCard or unified multipurpose identification card.

The GSIS said crediting of the benefit would be in batches to maintain the orderly withdrawal of proceeds.