GSIS losing billions from unauthorized pension withdrawals

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is losing billions of pesos as a result of unauthorized withdrawals of pension benefits by relatives of deceased member-pensioners.

GSIS President and General Manager Jesus Clint O. Aranas said that from 2011 to 2017, the agency lost an estimated P1.6 billion in leakages or pension overpayment because the relatives of deceased member-pensioners do not update the status of the member to the agency.

Aranas said the leakages will be addressed by its Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation (Apir) program.

“The drive for the Apir is to protect and to grow the fund, that’s the whole intention for the fund. We discovered pensions being received by the relatives, so we incurred pension overpayment. The relatives have not reported that they [member-pensioners] have died,” Aranas said during a news conference on Tuesday at the GSIS headquarters in Pasay City.

The GSIS said it targets to tap the 363,000 member-pensioners of the GSIS to register with Apir on March 23. As of March 1, it was able to register 2,879 pensioners under the program.

“[We have already] 2,879 that have registered with Apir, nationwide,” said GSIS Senior Vice President for the National Capital Region group Nora Malubay-Saludares.

The GSIS said the Apir program will reinstitute the personal-appearance requirement for its old-age and survivorship pensioners, to help sustain a sound pension fund.

The program will be done to monitor the status of pensioners and ensure that the pension of demised pensioners are discontinued immediately to avoid overpayment that may bring about financial losses.