Groups call on coal-energy backers to rethink power-base future

By Lenie Lectura & Jonathan L. Mayuga | Reporters

Anne Gumapos & Marc Dela Paz | Interns

GREEN should be the new black. That is, if anticoal activists like Lydinyda Nacpil have their way.

Across the country electricity is propelled by coal, called dirty energy by Nacpil and similar-minded members of groups like the Asia Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).

Advertisement

Nacpil, APMDD regional coordinator, and other activists also want the juice powering coal energy investments to stop.

On Wednesday, dozens of them trooped in front of the local office of Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco) at the Makati central business district to gather attention on the investment on coal plants by Kepco, one of several they dubbed as Asia’s dirtiest firms. The others are Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Marubeni Corp. and Mizuho Bank Ltd.

“We are calling on them and the shareholders to act quickly and urgently, so that their corporations stop investing in coal heavily,” Nacpil said during a news briefing on June 26. “The call to stop coal energy is a worldwide call already.”

Nacpil said that coal energy will become a stranded asset in a few years’ time and companies who continue to invest in it will no longer earn profit.

The shift from fossil fuel energy to renewable will not pose a threat to the country’s economy and instead will have positive effects in the long run, according to Nacpil.

Still useful

Government officials and industry captains, however, view coal differently.

“Coal is a fuel that is affordable and available,” Felix William Fuentebella said in an interview on June 5. “It is utilized by the base-load power plants in order to meet the power requirements of the country.”

Fuentebella, undersecretary of the Department of Energy (DOE), explained that the country could not do without coal at current demand levels. He added that the DOE expects new coal-powered plants to “comply with environmental standards”.

Arnulfo A. Robles, executive director of the Philippine Chamber of Coal Mines (PCCM), stressed the importance of coal, which is also used for cement manufacturing and other industrial uses, not just power generation.

“Coal is indispensable for national development,” Robles said. “Even with the introduction of nonconventional energy sources, the country, not to mention most Southeast Asian nations, continues to rely on coal for its power needs.”

He added: “It is undeniable that coal gives reliable, stable, sufficient, affordable and dependable power supply to drive the economic growth of the country.”

Unbeknownst to many, coal is also currently being used in the production of commodities such as sardines, instant noodles and processed foods, according to Robles. The use of cheaper coal (versus more expensive sources such as bunker fuel) enables the price of these commodities to stay significantly cheap and relatively stable, he explained.

Without coal use in many manufacturing industries, the hardest hit will be the poorest Filipinos who rely on cheap options such as canned sardines and instant noodles for survival, according to Robles.

Coal capacity

As of end-2017, the Philippines had a total installed capacity of 22,728 megawatts (MW), of which coal has remained the dominant energy source at 35.4 percent.

Coal-fired power plants had a total installed capacity of 8,049 MW. Renewable energy sources followed closely at 7,079 MW or 31.1 percent of the total, although taken individually only hydroelectric power plants posted a double-digit share of the total at 16 percent or 3,627 MW.

Oil-based energy sources made up 18.3 percent of the dependable capacity at 4,153 MW. Natural gas had a share of 15.2 percent or 3,447 MW as of end-2017.

The DOE said a total of 8,618.36 MW of capacity is expected to be added to the country’s power grid from 2017-2025. Of which, coal will remain the dominant source of power with an expected addition of 6,325 MW. Hydroelectric power is a distant second with 1,133.5 MW, followed by biomass with 240.46 MW.

Kepco, to note, has a total 1,677-MW capacity in its three plants in the Philippines. Of this, 477 MW are from its coal-fired plant in Cebu (200 MW) and in Naga (277 MW). The company, which is 51-percent owned by the Korean government, has only three coal-fired plants operating overseas. The third is in Shanxi, China, which has 9,135-MW total capacity, Kepco’s investor presentation revealed.

The presentation also revealed that by end of 2030, the Kepco Group would have a total capacity of 31,371 MW from coal. Its current capacity from coal at the end of 2017 increased by 29 percent to 34,125 MW. Only 5 percent of the group’s capacity of 82,132 MW at the end of 2017 came from renewables, the presentation read.

Consumer prices

CONSUMER advocacy group Laban Konsyumer Inc. (LKI) conforms to the views advanced by the DOE and PhilCoal.

Government support for stable costs and the uninterrupted supply of coal for the production of consumer goods such as canned sardines and instant noodles will insulate consumers from further price increases caused by the ongoing oil price hikes, according to LKI President Victor Mario A. Dimagiba.

“Coal at the moment remains the number-one source of electricity in Luzon, the Visayas and Min­danao,” Dimagiba said. “Coal is also the cheapest energy resource.”

Dimagiba, a lawyer, said he hopes Package 2 of the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law would keep incentives for exploration and development.

“Hopefully, the finance department did not take out [those] incentives,” said Dimagiba, who is also former undersecretary of the DTI.

He also wants the removal of excise taxes of coal imposed under Train 1.

“That should lower the VAT [value-added tax] on sales of coal,” he added when asked what incentives should be provided by the government.

Dimagiba’s statements come amid successive spikes in the prices of basic goods such as canned goods, vegetable and meat products and other important commodities after the Train law came into effect in January.

According to the trade department’s latest suggested retail price (SRP) released on June 8, the prices of sardines, corned beef, meat loaf and other canned products have already increased by P0.55 to P0.90.

Tax opposed

DIMAGIBA has vocally opposed the nearly 3,000-percent excise tax on coal senators deliberated last year. That tax could see prices of products such as cement spike by as much as P9 per bag.

“We estimate that if cement companies use 60-percent coal, at this proposed excise tax one bag of cement will see an increase of P3, P6, P9 per bag over the next three years,” Dimagiba had said.

Supply also remains a major concern as the industry still reels from the nightmare of 2017.

A coal shortage crisis that hounded the fishing and canning industry in Zamboanga late that year created shutdowns in two canning companies in the region and nearly caused hikes for the price of sardines nationwide.

Shortages in the supply of coal to canning companies can result in nonoperation of major players, causing higher prices in sardines and affecting the income of tens of thousands of canning workers in key areas such as the Zamboanga region, General Santos, and even Metro Manila, Dimagiba said.

Not cheap

NACPIL, however, said coal is no longer the cheap fossil fuel people were led to believe.

The understanding that coal is cheap is no longer accurate since in recent years renewable energy has become cheaper than coal energy, she said. Coal energy now has a great cost to the environment, health of the people, and livelihood, Nacpil added.

According to APMDD research, renewable energy has become competitive in recent years, pricing at P2.99, while coal energy costs P5.

Investing in coal is also not cheap.

Sanlakas Secretary General Aaron Pedrosa cited reports from the Department of Trade and Industry announcing in March last year a P75-billion investment by Marubeni Corp. for brand-new coal power plants.

Earlier this year, Kepco also proposed a 1,000-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Sual, Pangsinan. This power plant will be the second facility in the area next to the 25-year-old Marubeni power plant.

Other coal investments of Kepco include the Cebu CFBC Power Plant and the Naga Power Plant Complex.

Documents provided by Apmdd noted that Japanese banks Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho lent funds to San Miguel Corp. for the Masinloc coal-fired power plant. Sumitomo Mitsui also provided financing to the coal projects of the Ayala Corp.

Mizuho also supported the SMC’s coal plant in Limay, Bataan, and the Ayala GNPower coal plant in Mariveles, Bataan, the documents showed.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also financed the coal energy projects of SMC Global and Aboitiz Power. The financier has helped construct the coal power plant in Balingasag, Misamis Oriental.

Marubeni also supported the coal power plant in Pagbilao, Quezon, and is financing a new $85-million coal-fired power plant in Calaca, Batangas.

Paris agreement

APMDD and its allies emphasize the need to uphold the 2015 Paris Agreement, a deal by parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that account for 55 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG). These parties agreed to keep the increase in global warming temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Nearly 200 countries that are part of the UN signed the agreement on December 12, 2015.

“Achieving or failing to achieve the 1.5 degrees mark will determine who will survive, how many islands will sink, who and how many will have food and shelter, [or] what new diseases will threaten life,” a joint statement by groups allied with the APMDD said.

The statement said the agreed temperature is not just a number but represents the “fate” of 7.6 billion people and the earth’s troubled ecosystem.

Nacpil also said there must be decarbonization on or before 2050, as scientists predict greater disasters to occur if temperature increase reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2.0 degrees Celsius.

“What does decarbonization mean? There should be lesser emissions of greenhouse gases, so this necessitates very profound transformation of our society beginning with our energy systems,” Nacpil added.

For decarbonization to happen by 2050, she said that coal power and other fossil fuels should be phased out completely and start shifting to renewable energy.

She also said that all existing coal plants should be phased out immediately after phasing out coal and fossil fuels.

Investments will be pulled out but Nacpil explained that the long-term effect won’t damage the country.

“We’re not saying these power plants must be phased out, period. These plants have to be replaced with renewables,” Nacpil said. “So we are calling on corporations first, to stop financing new coal projects because if new coal power plants will be constructed, that’s another 25 to 30 years of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Obey laws

APMDD allies did not take the issue sitting down and powered on to the courts on June 21.

They were Toribio R. Ortega Jr., the Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC) Inc., the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) Inc., the Philippine Earth Justice Center (PEJC) Inc. and Sanlakas.

Last week, Ortega filed a petition for the writ of continuing mandamus before the High Tribunal following the Supreme Court’s refusal to compel the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to strictly enforce laws that regulate air and water pollution caused by coal-fired power plants.

The petition insists the SC orders the DENR to do its job and compel coal-fired power plants to obey the law.

“What is clear is that the DENR failed to enforce environmental laws on energy projects,” Aaron Pedrosa, secretary-general of Sanlakas and one of the petitioners in the case, was quoted in a statement as saying.

“As we have articulated in our MR, we believe that there are sufficient legal grounds for the Court to compel these legal duties to be performed by the DENR,” Pedrosa, a lawyer, added.

The petitioners prayed for the High Tribunal to compel the DENR to review and revise the list of hazardous air pollutants, emission standards for stationary sources and effluent standards to comply with the latest standards.

The SC earlier denied the prayer on the ground that the “petitioners failed to discharge their burden of proving that the DENR did not perform these duties.”

However, Avril de Torres, legal officer at the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED), said that if the DENR in fact reviewed and revised these standards as mandated by law, they could easily prove the same by presenting the records in court. “DENR presented no evidence to that effect,” the lawyer argued.

According to de Torres, regular reviews are essential to keep standards and guidelines on pollutants up to date.

He said these standards and guidelines remain unchanged since 1999.

“This puts at risk the health and welfare of host communities,” he added.

Cems, Coms

In their petition, the groups also asked the SC to compel the DENR to file administrative charges for energy projects already found to be operating without a Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) and a Continuous Opacity Monitoring System (COMS). These energy projects also failed to issue industry-specific, technology-based water-testing standards for coal-fired power plants, the petitioners said.

The petitioners argued these constitute unlawful neglect of duty on the part of DENR officials.

De Torres emphasized the importance of the strict implementation of laws penalizing energy projects which fail to comply with requirements that safeguard host communities.

“Effectively enforcing environmental laws and penalizing violating energy projects which fail to meet the highest environmental protection standards ensure the protection of our rights to a healthful and balanced ecology,” she added.

“The case proves crucial given the administration’s pro-coal energy policy as manifested in the issuance of Executive Order 30 [in] June [last year],” added Pedrosa. “EO30 drastically hastens the process of approval for coal companies to a 30-day period.”

He said following the issuance of President Duterte’s EO 30, it is important for the DENR to prove that it has the capacity and political will to take on those who violate laws protecting the environment and the people.

“Unfortunately, Duterte’s alleged ‘political will’ is always suspiciously absent whenever it comes to enforcing laws which will affect large corporations, like the energy companies behind coal-fired power plants,” Pedrosa added.