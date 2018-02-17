Green Day: Savory Steamed Parces

Steaming is one of the best and healthiest cooking methods you can use. While steam can’t make whatever you’re cooking crispy, or golden or dark and toasted on the edges, cooking with steam is a quick, lower calorie way of cooking.

Steamed Cabbage Rolls

Steamed and steaming, these recipes are fresh, healthy and soothing.

With a bit of effort and a little TLC, you might end up forgetting that these dishes are actually good for you.

A healthy alternative to the usual cabbage rolls that use pork, these chicken-based rolls have all the goodness minus the fat.

250g ground chicken

1/4 cup shrimp, peeled and chopped

1 pc egg, beaten

1 tbsp ginger, chopped

1 tbsp sesame oil

1/4 cup Shitake mushroom, chopped

1/8 cup carrots, grated

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp chili garlic oil (may add more)

1 tbsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp chicken powder

Cabbage leaves (blanched)

Spring onion

Sauce

1/8 cup light soy sauce

1 tbsp wine vinegar

1/2 tsp chili garlic sauce

pinch of sugar

1 Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2 Lay cabbage on plate and place a scoop of ground chicken mixture and roll.

Secure sides and tie around with spring onion.

3 Place in a steamer and cook for 20 minutes.

4 Serve in a steamer (if using bamboo steamer) or transfer in a serving plate.