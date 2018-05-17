Great adventure awaits at Camsur Watersports Complex TRI-Factor Asian Championship Series set on May 25-27

By Eleanor A. Leyco-Chua

Photos by Yenken Chua & Jason Verdeflor

Multisport enthusiasts are all eyes on CamSur Watersports Complex (CWC) as the first Tri-factor event is set to happen from May 25 to 27.

CWC, which gave us the first and the best wake park in the world, once again will put Camarines Sur on the map of adventure sports destination, together with the top Asian multisport brand TRI-Factor. With its reputation in providing great adventure and superb travel experience, CWC welcomes triathletes from all over the country who will join and compete in the TRI-Factor Asian Championship Series.

The Tri-Factor event in Camarines Sur is the third leg of the Asian Championship 2018 series, which kicked off in Singapore on April 22. The second leg of the race just concluded on May 13 in China, and from May 25 to 27, Camarines Sur will be packed with action and adventure as the third leg of the race happens in CWC.

TRI-Factor Asian Championship Series features kids triathlon (100-meter swim, 5-km bike and 1-km run), freshmen triathlon (200-m swim, 10-km bike and 2-km run), sprint triathlon (750-m swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run), standard triathlon (1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run) and long triathlon (1.5-km swim, 60-km bike and 15-km run).

According to Joseph Tan, general manager of Tri-Factor Asia, the group aims to provide an avenue for multisport beginners, enthusiasts and veteran triathletes—even kids—to polish their talent and skills in swimming, biking and running. TRI-Factor, which started in organizing multisport events in Singapore, has grown to creating premier short-course championship series across the Asian region.

For several obvious reasons, the Philippines has a great potential to be a leading sports destination since the country’s geography is best for different sports activities—be it in water, air, land or mountains. Aside from the fact that Filipinos are also into various sports like basketball, volleyball, marathon, over the years, triathlon has become one of the growing sports in the country. This is evident with the number of triathlon races that already took place in the country, and from triathlon, those who love the activities—swimming, biking and running—have even organized duathlons or small-scale races that involve the three activities.

For many athletes who have learned about the coming of Tri-Factor to the Philippines, they consider it as a great opportunity and new challenge for the newbies to engage in triathlon and pioneer triathletes to take the opportunity of racing in other parts of Asia, especially in China, under a different triathlon format.

Founded in 2009, TRI-Factor is aimed at building a community and culture of Asian athletes racing with the region with its short distances and secured courses, allowing beginners to master swimming, cycling and running and prepare them for the regular triathlon events.

Perfect timing, great partnership

With its vision to engage other Asian countries in holding multisport, Tri-Factor found a very reliable partner in CWC, which has been gaining a lot of support from sports fanatics since its watersports complex has earned the title of the best wake park in the world.

Located within the Provincial Capitol Complex, Cadlan, Pili, Camarines Sur, the CWC is a 6-hectare complex, with its six-point cable ski system, which aims to bring cable skiing to a whole new level and attract watersports enthusiasts from all over the world with its top-of-the-line facilities and relaxing environment.

It offers several types of accommodations within walking distance from the complex, and are readily available for anyone who wishes to visit the cable park for a weekend or weeklong getaway.

The Ecovillage, The Governor’s Mansion, Cabanas, Containers and the luxury villas and suites, also located within the Provincial Capitol Complex, are all a stone’s throw away from the cable park and may be booked for very reasonable prices. The rooms are spacious and equipped with cable-ready 29-inch television sets, air-conditioning and hot/cold showers. Restaurants, guest lounges, swimming pools and Wi-Fi capability are also available in any of these areas for guests to enjoy.

And the best avenue to showcase these amenities and facilities is through holding sporting events like the Tri-Factor event that engages not just locals but other enthusiasts from other parts of the country and even outside the Philippines.

The CWC, according to its General Manager Richard Rivera, has been in the forefront of promoting not just the wonders and beauty of Camarines Sur but also in giving the travelers and tourists the kind of adventure that they cannot find in other places.

“We are proud to be the pioneer in many watersports activities, and we are even more pleased to see that we have become the benchmark of other companies when it comes to watersports facilities. The CWC is the first wakepark in the country, the first aquapark, and now we will be the first to host the first Tri-Factor event in the Philippines.”

CWC is run and operated by the local government of Camarines Sur. Fortunately, the young governor of the province is also a watersports fanatic. Gov. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte is a surfer, who is also gaining a following for his surfing skills.

With his young mind and foresight for the economic growth of his province, Villafuerte believes tourism is one of the keys to give his constituents better livelihood. For him, Camarines Sur is a treasure chest of natural wonders that are worthy to be on the map of amazing destinations in the Philippines, and even in the world.

Living up to its name as the pioneer in bringing great travel experience, Rivera said that with the instruction of the governor, CWC is about to launch another first. “This month of May we will launch our Adventure Van, which we are very sure will click among adventure seekers. And CWC will be the jump-off point to their great adventure.”

The Adventure Van can accommodate eight persons and the van will be the tourist’s transport to different destinations—beach, mountains, waterfalls—actually to anywhere they want to go within Camarines Sur.

Rivera added the Adventure Van will also carry the bike, surfing board, kayak or whatever sports equipment they want for their adventure. “Another exciting part of this Adventure Van is wherever they stop, a glamping camp is set up. Our travelers, especially the millennials, are always looking for new thrills, and I believe that this one will meet their expectations about travel and adventure.”

With the visionaries and brilliant minds working behind the partnership between Tri-Factor Asia and the CWC, May 25 to 27 will surely be the beginning of great things ahead.

For more information about Tri-Factor event, visit www.trifactor.asia and to know more about the offerings of CWC log on to cwcwake.com.