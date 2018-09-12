On its 11th year, the Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) returns from September 7 to 16, 2018 for another season of exclusive race-themed lifestyle experiences and promotions that everyone can enjoy beyond the FORMULA 1 2018 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX race track.

Filipino speed chasers can indulge in their thrill-seeking passions through the GPSS 2018’s collection of lifestyle events that complements the FORMULA 1 2018 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX – the only night street race in the global FORMULA 1 circuit. This year, race ticket holders can look forward to in-circuit concert headliners such as Jay Chou, The Killers, Liam Gallagher, Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa, as well as fringe acts and performances. They are also entitled to special GPSS discounts and offers at various participating attractions, museums, dining and retail outlets and more.

Jean Ng, Singapore Tourism Board Director for Sports said, “With the strong support of our stakeholders, the 11th edition of Grand Prix Season Singapore is set to deliver dynamic, original lifestyle experiences and attractive promotions for everyone to enjoy round the clock and beyond the race track. With excitement to be found at every turn, we are confident that the GPSS suite of offerings will further enhance Singapore’s appeal as a vibrant destination.”

Some of this year’s highlights are:

Wine, dine and rub shoulders with F1® Legends

Legends Unite will bring together legendary FORMULA 1 world champions at the gala celebration of the F1® motorsport, haute gastronomy and fine wine. In addition to a charity auction and a horology display, the ticketed event will also feature live painting sessions by Paul Oz, a British portrait artist and sculptor famed for his vivid depictions of sport and pop culture icons.

Epicureans can also look forward to Circuit De 1919: A Pirelli Edition and Empire Landmark Circuit. Returning for the second year at 1919 Waterboat House, the former boasts a lavish spread of international and local cuisine as well as an exclusive exhibition of selected Pirelli tires. The latter, held at the 45-floor high Fifty Raffles Place, will offer four different venues replete with food, music and entertainment that draw influences from four other famous Grand Prix destinations.

Pose with the most Instagrammable classic cars

For the first time ever, actual world championship winning FORMULA 1 race cars will be on public display at the Classics in the City showcase, which will also feature more than 20 iconic and Concours d’Elegance classic cars such as the Lamborghini Miura and the Mercedes Benz 300 SL Gullwing. This is an event not to be missed by motorcar aficionados, photography buffs and those on the hunt for Instagrammable moments.

The party game is on

Singapore’s entertainment institution Zouk and the city’s first cashless club Get Juiced are joining perennial GPSS favorites Amber Lounge, 1-Altitude, The Podium Lounge, Sky Grande Prix and CÉ LA VI to up the amp for revelers with more shindig options. Both Zouk and Get Juiced are spicing it up with game-themed parties – think retro arcade games, Virtual Reality experiences, and racing car simulators coupled with heart-thumping music!

Culinary clash of the sports titans

Home-grown Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling and Australian Red Bull F1® racing driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a special appearance at the TAG Heuer Grand Prix 2018 Extravaganza to pit their culinary skills against each other in a Cook-Off challenge. A meet-and-greet session with both sports stars will be held at the event.

The full listing and details of GPSS events and promotions can be found in the GPSS 2018 Event Guide. An electronic copy of the Event Guide can be downloaded at the GPSS website1. Hard copies will also be available at multiple locations in the city.