MANILA, 3 Aug 2018 — Grab and GetGo Rewards by Cebu Pacific today announced a new tie-up that will bring more travel opportunities to Grab users. Starting today, Grab consumers can start converting their GrabRewards points to GetGo points. For just 1000 and 4,500 GrabRewards points, members will be able to get 100 and 500 GetGo points respectively, which they can use to redeem for free flights to any Cebu Pacific destination.

To mark the partnership between Southeast Asia’s largest loyalty program and the leading lifestyle rewards program in the Philippines, Grab and GetGo will roll-out a special rewards promotion. Jetsetter consumers are in for a treat as Grab and GetGo will double the number of GetGo points earned for every GrabRewards conversion from August 3 to August 8.

Required GrabRewards Points Equivalent GetGo Points (Aug 3-8) Equivalent GetGo Points (Aug 9 onwards) 1,000 200 100 4,500 1000 500

“Knowing that travelling is an important aspect of every Filipino’s lifestyle, we are excited to partner with GetGo to bring our consumers closer to their next dream holiday. As Grab becomes an everyday app, we are constantly making our platform more rewarding for our consumers by giving them access to more meaningful partner benefits that truly matter to them. With GrabRewards, we want our consumers to get more valuefor every ride they take with us and having a partner like GetGo on board will enable us to offer them even more.” said Theresa Busmente, Grab Philippines’ Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships.

As one of the leading lifestyle rewards programmes in the country, GetGo has been giving its loyal members new experiences out of their free local and international flights. The partnership with Grab shows the program’s commitment to support the Filipinos’ dreams of seeing the world and flying for free to Cebu Pacific’s wide network of destinations.

“Our promise to our members is that we will continuously offer more options where they can earn GetGo points for their free getaways. We are happy to partner with Grab in making our members’ commutes more rewarding,” shared Nik Laming, Cebu Pacific’s General Manager for Loyalty Division.

To convert GrabRewards points to GetGo points, just click ‘GrabRewards’ in the Grab app’s left menu bar and select GetGo from the browse list to redeem this offer. Users who redeem the offer will be taken to a page within the app, where they will be asked to input their GetGo username and password to sign-in and convert their points.