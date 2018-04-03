Grab-Uber deal below PCC’s compulsory notification levels

Grab has informed the government that its merger deal with Uber falls below the thresholds set by the antitrust body for compulsory notification. Still, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) indicated it is bent on reviewing the transaction as it could lead into a “virtual monopoly” in the country’s ride-sharing market.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Spokesman Aileen B. Lizada said officials of Grab told her that the transaction was less than the thresholds set by the competition watchdog, and, thus, it does not require the parties to notify the PCC.

“During our meeting with Grab yesterday [Monday], they said that they did not meet the P2 billion and P5-billion thresholds,” she told the BusinessMirror. Lizada was present in the meeting among officials of Grab, Uber, the PCC and the LTFRB.

Under PCC’s Memorandum Circular 18-001, a transaction is notifiable if the size of the transaction reached P2 billion, or if the size of the party is P5 billion.

Notification to the antitrust body should be made within 30 days after signing of the definitive agreement.

If the transaction is notifiable, Grab and Uber are not allowed to consummate the deal without the approval of the competition watchdog.

However, if the transaction does not meet the threshold and is not notifiable, the parties are not so precluded, but they are urged to allow a voluntary review to take its course before consummating to minimize the need to unscramble the deal if found to have anticompetition concerns.

The BusinessMirror sought Grab’s confirmation for Lizada’s statement, but a company spokesman declined to confirm or deny it, saying the company “does not disclose valuations.”

For his part, PCC Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan said his group has commenced a motu proprio review on Tuesday of the acquisition by Grab of Uber’s assets in the Philippines.

“After meeting with the parties on Monday, the antitrust commission has not yet received any notification of the transaction from the parties,” he said, noting that the parties made “representations” that the transaction is not covered by the compulsory notification requirements.

Under the preliminary assessment of the transaction, the mergers and acquisitions office of the regulator indicated that “there are reasonable grounds that the said acquisition may likely substantially lessen, prevent, or restrict competition.”

The same office also noted the that there may be adverse effects on the riding public and partner-drivers should the deal be allowed to consummate.

“The commission also found that the transaction will result in a substantial increase in concentration of an already highly concentrated market in an industry that provides a basic public service,” Balisacan said.

The PCC is mandated to protect competition in the market and prohibit anticompetitive conduct, including mergers and acquisitions of businesses and companies that may substantially prevent, restrict or lessen competition.

Among those that will be determined by the antitrust agency are the post-acquisition effects to the market, including price increases, service levels, options and fair entry of new competitors.

There are two scenarios that could possibly arise from the motu propio review.

First is that the antitrust body finds the transaction legal and not anticompetitive. This means that Grab and Uber are allowed to consummate the deal without repercussions. The other scenario is that the PCC finds the deal as anticompetitive.

“In the event that the deal is found by the PCC to result in substantial lessening of competition, it is a prohibited merger under Section 20 of the PCA [Philippine Competition Act],” Balisacan told the BusinessMirror, when sought for clarification.

Section 20 of the competition law states that prohibited mergers or acquisitions are those that “prevent, restrict, or lessen competition in the relevant market.”

“If prohibited, Uber may decide to continue operating or to still exit the Philippines by selling to another party that is not Grab,” Balisacan said. He added that under the rules, Uber and Grab may still propose to amend the deal to be compliant with the requirements under the PCA.

“Also, it may be possible for the parties to propose remedies that will address the competition concerns by PCC. So, in that scenario, the deal will go through, subject to certain conditions set by the PCC,” Balisacan explained.

He noted, however, that the Philippine deal will continue as planned, “unless the commission issues interim measures that will prevent consummation from taking place.” To recall, Grab’s founders announced in Singapore last week that they are acquiring Uber’s Southeast Asia units, namely: the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Under the deal, Grab is taking all of Uber’s shares in Southeast Asia, with Uber receiving a 27.5-percent stake in Grab, which is reflective of the companies’ respective market shares. The deal has already been questioned by the Competition Commission of Singapore, where Grab’s headquarters is located.