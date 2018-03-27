Grab to absorb Uber’s 500 employees in PHL

RIDE-SHARING tech behemoth Grab may absorb the more than 500 Uber employees in the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia, after acquiring the latter on Monday.

In a statement, Grab said the company will find ways on how to retain all the employees of Uber, including its contract staff.

“We are committed to try to find roles for over 500 Uber employees. In addition, we will find roles for their contract staff,” the company said.

For now, Uber employees are on paid leave.

“We will be having conversations with all 500 plus employees on how they would fit into Grab,” the Singapore-based tech giant said.

Monday saw Grab founders Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling announcing the Singapore-based tech giant’s acquisition of Uber’s Southeast Asia operations and assets, namely, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The transaction was mainly a share swap deal, with Grab taking all of Uber’s shares in Southeast Asia, and Uber receiving a 27.5-percent stake in Grab, which is reflective of the companies’ respective market shares.

With the transaction, operations of Uber in the Philippines will close down by April 8.