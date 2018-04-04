Grab assures PCC of full cooperation in merger review

Grab has committed to take a cooperative stance in the review that will put to rest the competition issues raised by both the government and the riding public on its merger deal with Uber, a company official said.

Grab Philippines Public Affairs Manager Leo Emmanuel K. Gonzales said his group has anticipated that the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) will launch a review of the deal, given the nature of the merger. Despite this, the company seems to be confident that it will ace the scrutiny, committing to fully cooperate with the antitrust body’s evaluation.

“We will prepare the necessary documents and share information required by the PCC, and will closely work with the commission to address whatever questions and clarifications they may have,” he said on Wednesday.

Tuesday saw Arsenio M. Balisacan, who chairs the competition watchdog, announcing that the agency’s motu propio review of the Philippine deal between Grab and Uber would begin on Thursday, as the merger could have “far-reaching effects” on the riding public and partner drivers, as this could give Grab a “virtual monopoly” in the ride-hailing market.

The government has yet to determine the valuation of the deal, or the size of the parties involved in the transaction. This would be one of the the bases whether the merger is compliant with the Philippine Competition Act or in violation of the said law.

Under the implementing rules and regulations of the law, a transaction is notifiable if the size of the transaction reached P2 billion, or if the size of the party is at P5 billion.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Spokesman Aileen B. Lizada earlier told the BusinessMirror that officials of Grab informed her that the transaction was less than the thresholds set by the competition watchdog, and, thus, it does not require the parties to notify the PCC. “During our meeting with Grab yesterday [Monday], they said that they did not meet the P2-billion and P5-billion thresholds,” said Lizada, who was present in the meeting among officials of Grab, Uber, the PCC and the LTFRB.

Notification to the antitrust body should be made within 30 days after signing of the definitive agreement. If the transaction is notifiable, Grab and Uber are not allowed to consummate the deal without the approval of the competition watchdog.

And, since the government decided to launch a motu propio review of the deal, Grab and Uber will be forced to disclose the specific details of the merger. These will then determine whether the transaction is valid or invalid.

Among those that will be determined by the antitrust agency are the post-acquisition effects to the market, including price increases, service levels, options and fair entry of new competitors.

Already, the mergers and acquisitions office of the regulator indicated that “there are reasonable grounds that the said acquisition may likely substantially lessen, prevent, or restrict competition.”

The same office also noted that there may be adverse effects on the riding public and partner-drivers should the deal be allowed to consummate. The commission also found that the transaction will result in a substantial increase in concentration of an already highly concentrated market in an industry that provides a basic public service.

For Gonzales, the review will help both parties “to understand the impact to consumers and driver-partners.”

“We are willing to collaborate with the government and regulatory bodies, as always, to ensure that we fairly address the needs of our stakeholders,” he noted.

There are two scenarios that could possibly arise from the motu propio review.

First is that the antitrust body finds the transaction legal and not anticompetitive. This means that Grab and Uber are allowed to consummate the deal without repercussions.

The other scenario is that the PCC finds the deal as anticompetitive, on the basis that the transaction will result in a “substantial lessening of competition.”

Hence, the two parties may be stopped by the antitrust body from consummating the deal. However, the two parties may propose remedies to address the competition concerns raised, but these will be subject to the approval and conditions set by the regulator.

The PCC may also issue an order temporarily halting the merger itself. Uber is expected to exit the Philippines on April 8.

Despite this possible setback, Grab is determined to migrate all Uber drivers into its system, a provision of the deal signed by the two parties.

“Grab will continue to put our utmost support to ensure full transition of accredited Uber drivers onto our platform,” Gonzales said.

Once Grab fully integrates all of Uber’s drivers into its system, it will have a fleet of 59,020 transport network vehicle services—or peers—by April 8.

To recall, Grab’s founders announced in Singapore last week that they are acquiring Uber’s Southeast Asia units, namely: the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Under the deal, Grab is taking all of Uber’s shares in Southeast Asia. In exchange, Uber will receive a 27.5-percent stake in Grab.

The deal has already been questioned by the Competition Commission of Singapore, where Grab’s headquarters is located.