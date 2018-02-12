Govt readies repatriation of OFWs in Kuwait

Senior labor officials will meet on Monday to finalize the details of the repatriation of at least 2,000 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Kuwait as ordered by President Duterte.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it has yet to select the flights for the said OFWs, who have availed themselves of the amnesty program of the Kuwaiti government.

Local airline companies Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific have already announced that they are willing to help the government bring home the stranded OFWs in Kuwait.

“The details and amount to be set [for the flights] will be determined in the meeting with senior officials tomorrow,” DOLE Information and Publication Service Director Rolly M. Francia said in a text message.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said at least 800 OFWs from Kuwait are already scheduled to be repatriated within the week.

In a radio interview, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III clarified the repatriation will be voluntarily for OFWs in Kuwait.

“If they are abused or not paid correctly, they could go home. They would just have to go to the Polo [Philippine Overseas Labor Office] or [Philippine] Embassy, and we will include them in the group going home,” Bello said. Francia said Bello will also iron out on Monday the details of the deployment ban for Kuwait.

Bello earlier said they are considering exempting vacationing OFWs from the deployment ban.

Currently, the DOLE has existing deployment restriction after it suspended the overseas employment certificate processing for OFWs bound for Kuwait, which has been in effect since January 19.

The deployment restriction was in response to the seven incidents of “suspicious” death of seven OFWs in Kuwait in previous months.

Bello noted he was supposed to lift the deployment restriction last week, but he decided to reconsider after Duterte issued a strongly worded statement against the latest reported incident of abuse of an OFW in Kuwait.

Last Friday the President ordered government agencies to impose a deployment ban for Kuwait and to repatriate stranded OFWs in the Middle Eastern country within 72 hours. This, he said, will send a “strong message” to the Kuwaiti government to ensure the welfare of OFWs in their jurisdiction following the brutal death of Joanna Dimapilis.

The remains of Dimapilis, a Filipino household service worker, were recently found in a freezer after allegedly being murdered by her employer.

Duterte said he will soon be traveling to Kuwait for the possibility of finally signing the pending labor bilateral agreement for the protection of OFWs there.

Migrante International Spokesman Arman Hernando blamed the high incidents of abused OFWs in Kuwait to the government’s defective “labor export policy,” which he said focuses on the earnings of Filipino abroad instead of their welfare.

“President Duterte should be the one ensuring that the Kuwaiti government and employers respect the rights of our migrants,” Hernando said.

The migrant leader also expressed concern about the capability of the government in extending aid to the repatriates from Kuwait.