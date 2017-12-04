Govt panel no longer pursuing talks with communists–Dureza

The government panel has denied it is engaged in backchannel talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF), belying the allegation of an opposition lawmaker that the Duterte administration is still pursuing negotiations with the communists.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Jesus G. Dureza said government negotiators are no longer communicating with their NDF counterparts in compliance with President Duterte’s directive to terminate the peace talks.

“After President Duterte cancelled talks through Proclamation 360, all talks, informal or otherwise, stopped,” Dureza said in a text message.

“Any talks after are unauthorized and not by the government,” he added. In relation to this, Dureza said he has not received any reports of unauthorized negotiations with the NDF since the termination of the peace talks. Party-list Rep. Gary C. Alejano of Magdalo over the weekend alleged the government is holding backchannel talks with the NDF. He said he received an information that the government panel and the NDF are still threshing things over in the negotiating table.

“In fact, as a result of these negotiations, a proposed simultaneous signing of agreements this December is being prepared. The agreements include the comprehensive agreement on social and economic reforms, a general amnesty for political prisoners and an agreement on coordinated cease-fire,” Alejano said.

Under the coordinated cease-fire, he said government forces will be instructed to stand down, while New People’s Army units will be directed to stay behind their guerilla zones. However, Alejano did not reveal where he got his information.

The opposition lawmaker also said it is difficult to believe the instant and radical policy shift of the President given his long-standing ties with the communists, which traces back to his decades-long rule in Davao City. He added left-leaning leaders continue to head a number of government agencies.

“Initially, the appointments could be seen as confidence-building measure. However, if the President really abhors the [communists] now, whom he wants to be tagged as terrorists, shouldn’t they be removed from the government at once?” Alejano said.