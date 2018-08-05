Govt, MILF discuss integration of ex-fighters into AFP, PNP

THE Department of National Defense (DND) is already working with the leadership of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front for the decommissioning of MILF’s forces and the possible integration of its qualified fighters into the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This was disclosed by Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana following the signing into law of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) by President Duterte more than a week ago.

The MILF earlier said it will decommission its forces once the BOL is implemented. Just like in the peace agreement the Moro National Liberation Front signed with the government that created the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, it hoped its fighters would also be integrated into the military and police forces.

“We now begin the very important step of implementing the provisions of the new law, including the decommissioning of MILF fighters, and the possible integration of qualified individuals to the AFP and PNP,” said Lorenzana in a statement, adding he was hoping the BOL will bring a new era of peace in Mindanao.

“Together with our brothers and sisters in the Bangsamoro, we will show the world that violence and terror do not have a place in our communities, and as Filipinos, we can work together to achieve just and lasting peace,” he added.

The defense secretary called on other forces still waging a conflict, including the New People’s Army, to follow the lead of the MILF and the Moro National Liberation Front by negotiating for peace with the government.

“Through our localized peace efforts, we remain committed to achieve peace, even with members of the Communist terrorist group, and pursue the peace agenda of our President who is walking the extra mile to unite the people as one nation,” he said.

Lorenzana assured the Moros of the DND’s help as they start new lives under the BOL and for the government to heal the wounds of conflict and in ending the divisiveness in Mindanao brought by decades of fighting.

He said with the development of commerce, trade and industry in Mindanao, along with the increased delivery of government services to communities under the BOL, there should be no reason terrorism and violent extremism should not end in the region.

“I am confident the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism, such as poverty, lack of education and social injustice will be adequately addressed,” Lorenzana said.