Govt keen on Christmas truce with communists

President Duterte’s peace adviser has bared the government is pursuing efforts to hammer out a temporary cease-fire with the communists in December in observance of Christmas season, in spite of suspended peace talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF).

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Jesus G. Dureza said there are efforts to reach a short-time truce with the communists. However, he said he cannot yet divulge details so as to maintain the momentum of these efforts.

“[I cannot] disclose details prematurely,” Dureza told the BusinessMirror. “We are at a sensitive stage and any public disclosure at this time may jeopardize efforts.”

Nonetheless, Dureza said his office is working hard not only to draw up the temporary cease-fire, but also to resume negotiations with the communists.

Government Chief Negotiator and Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III last Wednesday revealed the prospect for the resumption of the peace talks with the NDF is “very bright.”

This developed even as the President last Tuesday urged the communists to descend the mountains and lay down their arms in exchange of housing and jobs. “I’m just saying na kung mag-surrender kayo, ayaw na ninyo…ng patayan o pumatay ng kapwa mo Pilipino, mag-surrender ka na. Bigyan kita ng bahay…at bigyan kita ng trabaho [I’m just saying if you want to surrender, if you are tired of killing your fellow Filipino, then you surrender. I will give you a house and a job],” Duterte said.

Asked what the significant developments on the ground were, Dureza said: “My office’s mandate is to pursue peace efforts at all cost and in spite of obstacles and expected difficulties. We deal with all fronts, rebels or nonrebels, who pursue causes that need to be addressed.”

“We always look for the brighter prospects of our work, the [communists] included,” the peace process chief added.

The President in May instructed the government panel to withdraw from the peace talks with the NDF, after the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) directed the New People’s Army (NPA) to heighten offensives in response to the martial-law declaration in Mindanao.

The CPP last Thursday rejected efforts by local government units to negotiate with local forces of the NPA. In a statement, the CPP said “Duterte’s local peace talks will surely fail in its aim of dividing the revolutionary forces waging a nationwide people’s war”.

“The Duterte regime is wasting time and the people’s money in setting up these useless local peace committees, which will go nowhere and achieve nothing. These are mere rehashes of worn-out psywar surrender programs, such as the ‘Balik-Baril Program’ and the Comprehensive Local Integration Program riding on the popular clamor for peace talks,” the CPP said.

The CPP told Duterte that it is better to resume the peace talks with the NDF so as to continue discussions on socioeconomic reforms and the release of political prisoners.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has created a peace committee tasked to hold localized peace talks with the NPA—an initiative that has earned the backing of the President.