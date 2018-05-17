Government to beef up military presence against Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu

THE military will beef up its forces in Sulu by another battalion of soldiers as it pushed its deadline of beating the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) by the end of this year.

The decision to deploy a battalion of elite Army Scout Rangers followed the order of Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. to Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana for the Joint Task Force Sulu to finish off the ASG until December.

Sobejana said an advance party from the Ranger battalion is already in the province with the main body coming from Marawi City in Lanao del Sur arriving within the next couple of days.

With the planned deployment of the Rangers, Sobejana will be commanding 11 battalions, all with the single mission of ending the notoriety of the ASG until the end of this year.

“I already have 10 battalions, so it will already be 11 battalions, plus I have specialized units here,” Sobejana said, declining to mention the specialized units.

Early this week, Galvez visited Sulu wherein he prodded the soldiers there to remain focused in their operations, while giving premium to the rescue of all the victims still held by the ASG in the province.

The terrorists in Sulu are still holding at least 10 kidnap victims.

During a command conference, Galvez also ordered Sobejana to work for the defeat of the terrorist group until December.

“Best effort. We are doing everything. We are using all available war materiel, our resources, ground mobility, air and sea,” Sobejana said. “It is hard to make a timeline because sometimes it leads to hasty actions. We will do our best effort but very deliberate.”

He added that, with Galvez’s instructions, they were already reassessing their battle plan against the ASG and will “probably make some adjustment” in their strategy.

According to him, the terrorists still number about 300 in Sulu.