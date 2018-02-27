Government to avert Boracay-like problems in Siargao–DOT

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is studying the possibility of helping Siargao put up its own sanitary landfill to prevent environmental stress on the island, which is popular for surfing activities.

The proposal comes in the wake of the reported environmental damage being experienced in some parts of Boracay Island, known the world over for its powdery white-sand beach.

In a recent press conference in Davao City, DOT Undersecretary for Public Affairs, Communications and Special Projects Katherine S. de Castro said: “The good thing about Siargao, the people there are the ones who tell us what they need. They need a sanitary landfill because, as of the moment, they only have an open dump, which, as we know, the DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources] has already prohibited [under the Solid Waste Management Act of 2000].”

De Castro met with the local government representatives of General Luna, on February 12, as part of the DOT’s fact-finding mission of the country’s natural tourism destinations that may need protection and preservation from environmental damage.

She later told the BusinessMirror: “The DOT will seek assistance from DENR and DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways] on the construction of the road and the landfill.”

The DOT will be reporting its findings to President Duterte, she added. General Luna is where Cloud 9, a wave of water that turns into a long tube that surfers enjoy, regularly occurs.

De Castro said business operators in Siargao also want to discuss with the DOT how to plan for the construction of resorts. They, likewise, brought up the issue of “connectivity, as there is only one direct flight from Manila to Siargao every day,” referring to SkyJet Airlines. The other airlines, i.e., Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Airways, fly from Manila to Siargao via Cebu.

According to the provincial tourism office of Siargao, there were 129,730 visitors to the island in 2017, of which, almost 35,000 were foreigners. Of the total number of foreign tourists who went to Siargao last year, the largest numbers came from Australia (2,244), a country also known for its surf spots; Germany (1,826); Spain (1,763); Canada (1,706); and France (1,511).

De Castro said she will be visiting Coron, Palawan, next to check the situation there and see what its stakeholders need to keep it on the tourism map, without sacrificing its pristine condition.

The DOT, along with the DENR and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, as part of an interagency task force, is working on rehabilitating Boracay Island. While the DENR and DILG enforce easement rules, zoning ordinances, environmental laws, and investigate local officials who may have abetted the environmental damage of the island, the DOT on Monday, announced the suspension of accreditation of Boracay resorts for six months. (See, “DOT stops accrediting resorts in Boracay,” in the BusinessMirror, February 27, 2018.)

Meanwhile, DOT Regional Director for Western Visayas Helen Catalbas declared it “business as usual in Boracay Island as tourist traffic remains relatively similar or heavier as compared to the past days and weeks.”

She said of the 170 accommodation establishments on the island her office contacted, only 12 reported cancellations, totaling 64 rooms and 192 persons for 32 nights. Most of these resorts, she added, were below 50 rooms and not accredited by the DOT. Also, she pointed out that these cancellations “may not be related to the pronouncement of the President” that Boracay is a “cesspool.”

In her presentation to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Boracay last February 21, Catalbas showed that, from February 12 to 18, arrivals in Boracay even rose by 15 percent to 48,904, compared to the same period in 2016. “Of the total arrivals during the period of review, 12,497 were foreigners and 35,757 were local tourists.”

For its part, the municipal government of Malay, Aklan, which covers Boracay Island, was supposed to have a meeting with island stakeholders and business owners on Tuesday to discuss a six-month action plan to support President Duterte’s instructions to national government agencies to rehabilitate Boracay.

‘Crackdown on violators’

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said local government officials and resort owners who will be caught violating environmental, sanitation and pollution laws should be apprehended.

In an interview on Tuesday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia told the BusinessMirror that a crackdown on violators must be done in all tourist destinations nationwide.

“We should really crackdown on violators. The local governments must enforce rules and regulations. In Panglao, I already warned them, if they do not enforce the [laws], they will be charged,’” Pernia said.

Pernia said local officials may be charged with gross negligence and will then be suspended, while criminal charges may be filed against resort owners who violate these laws. Local Government Secretary Eduardo M. Año said, however, that the agency is just focusing on resolving the Boracay issue at the moment.

Año added that once the investigation is completed in six months, the DENR and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) can start filing cases and imposing sanctions against local government units (LGUs) and businessmen.

For local government officials, this can mean suspension while for businessmen, it can even lead to the demolition of their resorts in Boracay.

“We’re still focusing on Boracay. We are not yet talking about the other tourist spots, because it depends on DENR and DOT. We only come in if there are concerns like this [Boracay], and we will look at the side of LGU administration and implementation of all pertinent laws. So right now, Boracay is our only focus,” Año said.

However, Año added the DILG, together with the DENR through Secretary Roy A. Cimatu and Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo, have all recommended the imposition of a state of calamity in Boracay.

He said this will not only speed up the resolution of the problem but also allow the island to be rehabilitated. If a state of calamity is declared in Boracay, Año added the island can obtain access to calamity funds it will need to restore it to is former glory.

“The declaration of a state of calamity] is a presidential prerogative. Based on my discussion with Secretary Cimatu and Secretary Teo of [the] DOT, that is one of actions we intend to recommend to the President,” Año said.

He also clarified that the government does not intend to impose a total closure of the entire Boracay island, but a temporary six-month closure to make way for the massive rehabilitation of the island.

With Cai U. Ordinario