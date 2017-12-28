Government speeds up approval of public infrastructure projects

Conclusion

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said streamlining the approval

process for public projects is in accordance with the President’s directive to cut red tape in government. Duterte has earlier criticized the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) for taking a long time in evaluating and approving projects.

However, Pernia assured that the “voice” of the agencies that were removed from the Neda Board and the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) will still be heard.

Pernia said the agencies that were removed, such as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Science and Technology, and the Housing and Development Coordinating Council, among others, will be called by the Neda Board and ICC from time to time, depending on the agenda of the meeting.

Their removal from the Neda Board, Pernia added, does not in any way send the message that the Duterte administration no longer prioritizes the development areas these agencies represent.

Based on Administrative Order (AO) 8, the Neda Board, the highest policy-making body of the Neda, will be chaired by the President. Pernia, as socioeconomic planning chief, will serve as vice chairman.

The Executive Secretary, Cabinet secretary, deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, chairman of the Mindanao Development Authority and the secretaries of budget, finance, public works, transportation, energy and trade are considered members.

Small victories

The list of initiatives that aimed to improve the project approval process resulted in the Neda Board’s approval of 20 project proposals—14 new projects and six changes in ongoing projects—this year alone.

Pernia said most of these projects will be funded locally, or through overseas development assistance. Together with the project okayed in 2016, the Duterte administration has so far approved 36 proposals.

Data showed that eight of these projects are considered “flagship” projects. These are the Mindanao Railway project; Philippine National Railways North 2; Cavite Industrial Area Flood Management Project; and the Clark International Airport New Terminal Building Project, which held its groundbreaking on December 20.

The list also includes the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project; New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project; Manila Metro Line 9 (Mega Manila Subway Project – Phase 1); and the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge.

Pernia said that with the number of approvals, Filipinos can expect more projects to start in 2018. He added the Philippine economy will likely grow by 7 percent next year if the government will be able to roll out 12 of its big-ticket infrastructure projects.

He said the Neda expects that the Neda Board will approve another 15 hard infrastructure projects in 2018.

Neda Assistant Secretary Jonathan L. Uy earlier said the ICC-Cabinet Committee has proposed to the Neda Board six other projects for approval this year, or early next year.

Three of the six projects are new, namely, the P20.313-billion Safe Philippines project; the P11.369-billion Bridge Construction and Acceleration Project for Socioeconomic Development project; and a project to improve the capacity of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The Safe Philippines project entails the construction of 18 integrated operations and command centers that are complete with video surveillance systems and a remote backup data center.

The Bridge Construction and Acceleration Project involves the construction of five iconic and 25 truss bridges. These will be constructed in nine regions of the country and will be completed by 2022 and have a collective length of 2,848 lineal meters.

The project to improve the capacity of the PCG involves the acquisition of six helicopters that will be used for marine disaster response.

Down in the trenches

Changes in the project approval process and the facilities that will be made available to agencies in terms of project preparation and implementation are still being introduced. For instance, starting next year, the Neda will set aside P1.5 billion of its budget to fast-track the appraisal of the ICC next year.

Neda Deputy Director-General Rolando G. Tungpalan said these funds will be used as Project Development and Other Related Studies fund to help agencies speed up project development.

“[It aims to] support the translation of a list of projects, as well as enable the government to address some of the recurring issues, that’s why [we included] other related

studies,” Tungpalan said. He explained that apart from helping in feasibility studies, projects that would encounter recurring issues such as right-of-way acquisition would be able to tap into the fund.

This is just one of the new innovations being introduced to realize the President’s vision that will come in 2018. As implementation starts next year, the Neda expects more changes to be introduced. Nothing is set in stone, but one thing is clear—the battle lines have been drawn and the government appears to be ready to address the country’s

infrastructure constraints.