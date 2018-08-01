Government remains sanguine on BBB program’s job-generation goals

The Duterte administration may triple its 1.8 million employment generation target from its massive infrastructure build up program by 2022, citing favorable employment indicators in the construction industry.

At a news conference in Malacañang on Wednesday, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III reported that the number of jobs in the industry grew by 13.2 percent last April to 4 million from 3.5 million in same period in 2017.

Prior to the start of the current administration, employment in the construction subsector was pegged at 3.3 million.

Bello attributed the surge in employment to the on-going Build Build Build (BBB) program of the administration. “Construction is the largest contributor to employment among the industry subsectors during the period, and we believe the Build Build Build infrastructure program is the main driver of growth,” he said.

The National Economic Development Authority (Neda) is anticipating employment for the infrastructure projects will reach 1.8 million by 2022, assuming it will meet its spending targets.

“This is based on their projection if infrastructure spending will increase by 6.7 percent by 2022 from the 2017 baseline of 4.4 percent,” Director Dominique Tutay, of the DOLE’s Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) told the Business Mirror in an interview.

Infra accomplishments

Since the start of the current administration, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mark Villar, for his part, reported they were able to build 3,945 kilometers of roads and 892 bridges.

He said they were also able to rehabilitate 932 bridges and strengthen 642 other bridges in the last two years.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade, on the other hand, disclosed his agency was able to rehabilitate 8 international and domestic airports and establish 10 air traffic management radars.

Other DOTr accomplishments include construction of two integrated transport terminals; two train system projects; pre-construction of the Philippine National Rail Manila-Clark system; 129 commercial port projects and 8 social/tourism ports.

As for the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), its president, Vivencio “Vince” Dizon, said they have already completed 20 percent of the construction of the “smart, resilient” New Clark City in the last six months.

The aforementioned nationwide projects are part of the 4,490 Public Investment Program (PIP) of the current administration.

Within the PIP are the 75 infrastructure flagship projects (IFP), or projects with at least P2.5 billion and above funding, along with BBB projects with P200 million and above budget.

Out of the 75 BBB projects listed in the website of the DPWH, 22 are included in the IFP.

Promising growth

With the promising employment contribution of the BBB program, Tugade said, they now expect the program to raise their current incremental employment projections.

For the BBB’s direct employment contribution alone, he said, the government will be employing at least thrice it manpower needs to ensure the infrastructure projects will be completed before the end of the term of President Duterte.

“There is an assumption in the economic cluster that in order to complete the projects within the term of the President, the projects should [be undertaken] for 24 hours, which will be equivalent to three eight-hour shifts,” Tugade said.

Bello said the BBB program will also indirectly spur employment outside of construction by promoting investment in areas where the infrastructures will be built.

While 60 percent of the 1.8 million jobs from the infrastructure projects will be for construction, 11.78 percent will be in the wholesale and retail and trade, and 10.98 percent will be for the land transportation.

This is contrary to the earlier projection of the think tank foundation IBON Foundation, that the current government spending spree for construction will generate limited employment opportunities.

Feasible goal

Tutay added there is a high chance the projection will be realized if the administration will commit to spending more portion of the gross domestic product (GDP) for infrastructures.

“Ideally, 5 percent of the GDP should be spent for infrastructure, but this [did not] happen in the past,” she pointed out, adding that the administration’s economic managers are now determined to raise spending for infrastructures.

Tutay also said that achieving the target would also depend on how the government and the private sector will be able to address the worsening labor shortage in the construction subsector.

According to the BLE, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) only has 94,452 registered individuals with certificates related to construction.

Even with the addition of the 123,537 trainees enrolled in Tesda’s training for construction-related skills, Tutay said the current available work pool for the construction subsector is insufficient to address the 300,000 demand of the public and private sector.

Tutay said they are currently coordinating with the private sector to address this shortage.