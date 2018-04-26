Government orders contractors to regularize employees

CONTRACTORS with pending compliance order to regularize their workers will no longer be allowed to renew their registration at the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In a new advisory, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said they will now strictly implement a “regularize first, register later” rule for contractors engaged in illegal labor-only contracting (LOC).

“Application for renewal of registration of contractor with issued compliance order that has become final and executory shall be denied,” Bello said in Labor Advisory 6, Series of 2018, which he issued on April 24.

“[The] application shall only be processed upon presentation of proof of compliance findings therein or order of dismissal of the case,” he added.

Exempted from this rule are contractors with compliance order, but was able to file a “timely and valid” appeal of their case at the Office of the Secretary of Labor.

Bello said these contractors will still be allowed to register at the DOLE’s regional office.

However, once the Office of the Secretary of Labor decides to make the compliance order final and executory, the DOLE’s regional office will initiate the cancellation process of their licenses.

The application of registration of a contractor whose registration is cancelled shall be denied pursuant to Section 26 of Department Order 174, Series of 2017, according to Bello.

The DOLE implemented the issuance a week after Malacañang ordered the agency on April 17 to conduct an inventory of contractors engaged in LOC. The DOLE was given 30 days by the Palace to comply with the President’s order.

In an interview, DOLE Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod told the BusinessMirror on April 26 that they have yet to consolidate the data of erring contractors.

“We still have to come up with that figure. But we will be able to submit that on May 10,” Maglunsod said.

The DOLE’s Bureau of Worker Condition was able to list 4,707 contractors with valid registrations as of end-March.