‘Government money should go to rice farmers’

The government is considering increasing its palay-buying price to ensure that the National Food Authority (NFA) will have enough cheap rice to sell to the poor.

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. also said the government will not scrap its “buy high, sell low” policy as this is a better option than buying more rice from farmers abroad.

Currently, the NFA buys unmilled rice from farmers at a support price of P17 per kilogram (kg) then sells this for as low as P27 per kg. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the prevailing price of commercial regular-milled rice as of April 21 is P40 per kg.

“If we import 250,000 metric tons, that’s P6 billion payable to foreign farmers. We can just give that money to Filipinos. That’s the same. Let’s increase the price, there’s no difference and there’s no corruption,” Roque said in Filipino.

Buy high, sell low is a policy of the government to ensure food security and stabilize the supply and price of rice, which are the mandates of the NFA.

But its buy high, sell low policy has caused the NFA to incur debts amounting to P158.9 billion in 2016. Supply problems have been hounding NFA in the recent months since traders offered a higher price for locally produced rice. The food agency also failed to immediately secure an approval from the NFA Council for its request to import the staple.

The Philippines has earlier committed to the World Trade Organization to have a measure by June that would scrap the quantitative restriction (QR) on rice, which limited the entry of cheap imports.

Lawmakers have also committed to focus on a bill seeking to amend Republic Act (RA) 8178, which retained the QR on rice. If enacted, the rice import quotas would be converted into tariffs.

Since the waiver on the special treatment on rice expired last June 30, the Philippines is under pressure to convert QR into tariff.

Last December Finance Undersecretary Gil S. Beltran said a 35-percent import tariff on rice in lieu of restricting rice import volumes would cut the retail price of the staple by P7 per kg. Beltran added the removal of the QR on rice would encourage more private traders to bring in the staple into the Philippines.

Citing a study from the National Economic and Development Authority, the finance official said the reduction in rice prices would be beneficial to the majority of poor households that spend at least 20 percent of their budget for rice.