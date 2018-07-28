Government, MILF start talks on ‘normalization’ trust fund

DAVAO CITY— The implementing panels between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) have buckled down to work to lay the groundwork for the realization of the so-called Bangsamoro Normalization Trust Fund (BNTF).

The implementing panels, which were once actually known as the peace negotiating panels, sat down for the first time for a workshop that will kick off a series of discussions on coming up with a “program design and activities reflective of a peaceful future of the Bangsamoro.”

The conference was launched on the same day that President Duterte finally signed into law the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

“This is to announce that the President has just signed BOL into law,” Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. told Palace reporters in a text message.

‘Surprise’

THE new law was supposed to be signed by the President in the middle of his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) last Monday (July 23) as a form of “surprise.”

However, this did not push through because of the House of Representatives’ failure to ratify the bicameral conference committee report after it abruptly adjourned its session at 4 p.m. on the same day of the President’s Sona event.

The Senate, as scheduled, ratified the bicameral report when it reconvened on Monday morning.

The House, however, was in total chaos all day, with the ensuing tug-of-war between House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez and former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo for the speakership, disrupting the Sona schedule. As a result, Duterte had to wait for an hour and 21 minutes before being able to deliver his third Sona.

Mrs. Arroyo was elected by 186 congressmen, making her the first woman to be the Speaker of the House.

Attendees

ASIDE from the panels, representatives of supporting peace mechanisms in the course of the peace negotiation and the international donors attended or witnessed the workshop on normalization in Mindanao.

These programs and activities can potentially be funded by the BNTF, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (Opapp) said.

The international donor community has continued to lend its financial and technical assistance to the peace process in Mindanao and its presence in the workshop was also deemed important “to create an avenue for international donors and their partners to efficiently release urgent support for the Bangsamoro,” the Opapp added.

International donors had generously supported the earlier Mindanao peace agreement forged in September 1996 between the government of President Fidel V. Ramos and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), from which later sprang the MILF that is now the main player in the creation of a Bangsamoro region.

Steadfast commitment

THE trust fund was specifically mentioned in the Annex on Normalization under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsa­moro, the document that embodied the terms and conditions that finally nailed down the peace settlement in parts of Mindanao where the MILF has waged its war since the 1980s.

“The terms of reference [TOR] of the trust fund was signed by both the government and MILF on December 15, 2017, which also reaffirmed their steadfast commitment in moving the peace forward in the Bangsamoro,” the Opapp added.

The TOR said the trust fund would “finance, coordinate and oversee the delivery of assistance from international partners and other donors in the implementation of the normalization process.”

It said the BNTF would also assist “in the development of six previously acknowledged MILF camps, with the end in view of transforming these areas into peaceful and productive communities.”

Milestone

IN his speech, Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza expressed his gratitude “to all those who helped in the passage of the organic law.”

“All of us brought this milestone here,” he said.

MILF Implementing Panel Chairman Mohagher Iqbal said that, while the organic law is “not a perfect law,” it is “more than enough to start with.”

He said the MILF and the government have become “partners” for peace and the fulfillment of Bangsamoro aspirations.

“After the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro and Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro [CAB], the situation between the two partners have improved very much,” Iqbal said.

Government of the Philippines Implementing Panel Head Nabil A. Tan said the bigger work now looming “is the implementation of the CAB.”

“The normalization program under the CAB would be in full swing, as all of us strive to accomplish the noble task toward just and lasting peace,” he added.

The CAB was signed in 2014.

Both sides said “normalization is a process whereby communities in the Bangsamoro can achieve their desired quality of life in a peaceful manner.”

The peace mechanisms which were present in the start of the workshops were Task Force Decommissioned Combatants and their Communities, Joint Task Force Camps Transformation, Joint Normalization Committee, Joint Peace and Security Committee, Independent Decommissioning Body, and Transitional Justice and Reconciliation.

Representatives from the World Bank and United Nations Development Programme were also present to facilitate during the workshop.