Government keen on scrapping rice QR this year

To prevent inflation from accelerating, the national government is resolved to convert the country’s quantitative restriction (QR) on rice into tariffs this year, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said the conversion of the QR, which can only be done through the amendment of a law, will be prioritized over the reform of the National Food Authority (NFA).

Under Republic Act (RA) 8178, or the Agricultural Tariffication Act, only rice was not assigned a tariff because the World Trade Organization (WTO) had allowed the country to enjoy the QR.

“You mean tariffication [of rice] to replace the QR? Yes, [we are keen on amending the law this year],” Pernia told BusinessMirror via SMS.

Pernia, in a briefing on Thursday, said the move to set a rice tariff will reduce the retail price of rice by as much as P4 to P7 per kilogram. As such, he said this will increase the purchasing power of low-income households.

He added this will also be significant for inflation rate, because rice prices account for 10 percent of the country’s inflation rate.

The Neda chief said this is the reason economic managers believe the amendment of RA 8178 should be declared by the President as urgent.

“We told the President yesterday that we should really make or declare the tariffication act as an urgent so it can be passed when they [Congress] come back, as early as they come back because that’s really going to have an immediate impact,” Pernia said.

“Maybe there will be some lag but within the year it could have an effect on easing inflation. Remember that the price of rice contribute to inflation, price of rice inflation contributes close to 10 percent of total inflation so its quite a major factor,” he added.

Once a rice tariff is set, the Neda believes the government can move on to reforming the NFA.

Under the proposed bill, Neda Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Rosemarie G. Edillon said the priority is to remove the “monopoly of the NFA over rice importation.”

This, Pernia said, is consistent with the President’s wish to liberalize rice importation. This will also lead to lower prices because of increased competition in the rice market.

“This reform is necessary for NFA to focus on its function of maintaining a national buffer stock for food security, and to refrain from rice trading to avoid distorting the market,” he said.