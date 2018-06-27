Government January-May spending up 25% on infra ramp-up

GOVERNMENT spending for the first five months of the year is at P1.325 trillion, higher by P265 billion or 25 percent from the same period last year.

Infrastructure spending from January to May also amounted to P280.8 billion, up by P83.6 billion or 42.4 percent, compared to the same period last year, while Personnel Services also reached P385.7 billion, increasing by P69.5 billion or 22 percent, from the same period in 2017.

Government spending in May also reached P292 billion, which is P30 billion or 12 percent higher year-on-year, sustaining the momentum of government disbursements in 2018. Growth drivers continue to be Infrastructure and Other Capital Outlays, as well as Personnel Services.

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said this spending data just proves that the Philippines is continuing to make strides in the fiscal sector of the economy.

“This should translate to better outcomes in the real economy, that is, more jobs for our people, improved standards of living and robust economic activity,” Diokno said on Wednesday.

“We are confident that we will hit our Q2 disbursement targets. In fact, actual disbursements for the first quarter exceeded the program, so it’s justified to anticipate good results for the second quarter.”

In May this year, infrastructure spending amounted to P58 billion, surging by P12 billion or by 26 percent as the Department of Public Works and Highways completed various infrastructure projects, such as road concreting, widening and improvement; construction of bypass or diversion roads and flood control structure; and the reconstruction, rehabilitation and repair of roads and bridges.

Also contributing to the rise in infrastructure spending is the repair and rehabilitation of school buildings of the Department of Education and acquisition of medical equipment and facilities under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program.

Personnel Services also reached P107 billion, higher by P18 billion or 20 percent year-on-year, which is attributed to the release of the midyear bonus of civilian government employees and higher compensation for military and uniformed personnel.

The release of the data from the Department of Budget and Management comes on the heels of the President’s statement that the “economy is in the doldrums,” notwithstanding the country’s 6.8-percent growth in the first quarter of the the year, compared to the previous year’s 6.5 percent.