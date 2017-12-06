Government hikes infrastructure expenditure by 17.8% in October–DBM 

The national government has reported an increase of 17.8 percent in its spending for infrastructure for the month of October amounting to P51.5 billion, mainly due to increases in public works projects, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

A DBM report showed that the national government spent P51.5 billion on infrastructure and capital outlays in October this year, or 17.8 percent higher than the P43.7 billion recorded in the same month for 2016.

The same DBM report also showed that the government’s acquisition of transport equipment for the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Philippine National Police under its Capability Enhancement Program and payment for various communication management system projects, as well as consultancy and civil works for the Manila Light Rail Transit System Lines 1 and 2 extension projects of the Department of Transportation had also contributed to the total infrastructure spending for the month.

From January to October this year, the government spent P442.7 billion on infrastructure and capital outlays, which expanded by 11.8 percent compared to the P395.8 billion recorded in the same period for 2016.

The DBM bared that the implementation of projects such as the rehabilitation of schools under the Department of Education (DepEd) and acquisition of medical equipment by the Department of Health (DOH) had also contributed to the steady increase in spending by the government.

“As well as other capital outlay projects in the DepEd and SUCs [state universities and colleges], including repair and rehabilitation of school facilities, and the DOH acquisition of health facilities and medical equipment,” it added.

The government earlier said that it will need an estimated P8 trillion for the period of five years to fund its “Build, Build, Build” program. The program includes 75 flagship infrastructure projects that the government deems that will help usher in the golden age of infrastructure in the country.