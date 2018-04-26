Government, Grab told: Resolve passengers’ complaint

A lawmaker on Thursday urged the government and Grab Philippines to create a permanent solution to address mounting complaints from passengers.

Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte of the Second District of Camarines Sur, in a news statement, expressed dismay over the move by Grab Philippines to employ its destination-masking feature in trip bookings to only 25 percent of its driver-partners, calling this a “half-baked” scheme to solve the problem.

“Why it was limiting its move to no longer show in advance trip destinations to only 25 percent of its drivers when its previous rival, Uber, was able to implement this feature in its app to cover all of its drivers,” he said.

“This is what happens when we have a monopoly. The sole and dominant player will always come up grudgingly with half-baked solutions to appease its customers, knowing fully well that they have no choice but to patronize its lousy service,” Villafuerte added.

He said Grab’s excuse of allowing their drivers to see trip destinations in advance as a means to ensure their safety was a lame one.

“Uber was able to implement the destination-masking feature on all its drivers. How come Grab can’t do the same?” Villafuerte said.

Villafuerte also said Grab’s limited implementation of its destination-masking feature would be unfair to the drivers covered by it. “To be fair to all its drivers, Grab should implement the feature to cover all of them,” he said.

Recently, the No. 1 ride-sharing player in the country, Grab, has been hounded by allegations of hidden and high charges following the shut down of its rival Uber Philippines. This, after Grab decided to merge its operations with Uber.

With this, Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers of the Second District of Surigao del Norte, chairman of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, asked concerned government authorities to file charges against at least 500 partner-drivers of Grab Philippines for alleged cancellation of passengers’ bookings and other violations.

Barbers said mere suspension is not enough, as this would only result to further cancellations.

“Suspending these 500 Grab drivers won’t be enough. Charge them in court for shortchanging passengers and causing so much stress and inconvenience to them,” Barbers added.

Villafuerte, meanwhile, renewed his call for the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to speed up the processing of the applications of four other transportation network operators to encourage competition and force Grab to improve its service.

According to reports, four new transportation network companies (TNCs)—Lag Go, Owto, Hype, Hirna and Pira—have applied for accreditation before the LTFRB. So far, only the accreditation of Hype Transport Systems has been approved by the LTFRB.

Another potential TNC, Hirna, is also exploring the possibility of joining the ride-hailing industry.

TNCs like MiCab, Hero and Arcade City are also mulling over the possibility of joining the ride-hailing industry, according to reports. Arcade City was reported earlier as planning to launch its ride-hailing app despite a cease-and-desist order from the LTFRB.

“Instead of issuing cease-and-desist orders, why doesn’t the LTFRB instead encourage other TNCs to fill the void left by Uber?” Villafuerte asked.