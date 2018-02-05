Gordon should unmask big pharma lackey in FDA

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Sen. Richard J. Gordon should take a close look at reports that the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) may have caught the “mole” within the agency being used by big pharmaceutical interests to advance their agenda and short-circuit the regulatory process.

Media circles covering the health sector are abuzz with talk that FDA authorities may have caught “red-handed” a key official of the agency. The said official apparently made a costly mistake, which may have uncovered that official’s link to big pharmaceutical interests, including one that is in hot water right now.

Based on accounts that have reached media circles, the said official reportedly received a USB—a portable file container for computers. The source of the file was a representative of an international pharmaceutical giant.

What made the delivery of the USB to the said FDA official suspicious is the fact that transactions of that sort have already been officially banned by current FDA Director

General Nela Charade Puno.

According to media sources covering the health sector, Puno previously issued a memorandum order to all officials of the FDA clearly prohibiting FDA officials and employees from directly transacting with any party, including those applying for certificates of product registration.

Any transaction, based on the Puno order, has to be coursed through the FDA Action Center, which she created. Per that order, it is the Center, which shall receive any and all documents from outside parties. The Center encodes the receipt of such documents and then refers them to the appropriate office within the agency.

We recall that the FDA was applauded by the pharmaceutical industry because of this move. This system has apparently “leveled the playing field.” This took away the undue advantage that big business interests had over smaller players. It appears some unscrupulous interests had key FDA personnel on “retainer.” This system, in turn, made sure that they got preferential treatment, including some short-cuts and “concessions.”

It may interest Gordon to find out whether or not reports are true that the mysterious “USB,” which this official “illegally” received came from a big pharmaceutical firm that the Blue Ribbon Committee may have a major interest in.

Gordon might also be surprised to discover the role played by this mysterious FDA official in a current controversy his committee is investigating, including the dengue vaccine brouhaha.

We believe the FDA has a good reason as to why it instituted the system where all transactions are coursed through its Action Center. When regulatory processes are unduly influenced by business interests, the health and safety of ordinary Filipinos are put at serious risk.

In the light of President Duterte’s campaign against corruption in the government, it would be best for this FDA official to either go on leave or resign before the said official is

publicly unmasked.

We are sure Duterte will not entertain second thoughts kicking that big business lackey at the FDA out once the President gets wind of this brewing scandal.

This FDA official had the gall to defy the policy set by his agency. This official has ignored Duterte’s warning against engaging in corrupt practices. We wonder what reward this official has gotten from private sector clients that the said official would risk career and reputation just to serve their interest.

The fate of that risk-taking FDA official is now in the hands of Gordon’s Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

The public awaits the unmasking with great interest.

